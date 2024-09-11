Chingy made St. Louis hip hop a thing — and now he’s coming home

The early 2000s certified St. Louis as a city brimming with hip-hop talent. The region became known across the world for its style and sound, including its distinctive accent — “hurr” instead of “here” or “hair” and “thurr” rather than “there” or “their.”

St. Louis artists took over the airwaves and the Billboard charts, and helping lead the charge was Walnut Park native Howard Bailey, Jr. — better known as Chingy. He’s bringing nostalgic hits and newer works to the Music at the Intersection stage Saturday, Sept. 14.

Chingy was 23 years old when “Right Thurr” hit number two on the Billboard Hot 100 in 2003. His breakout debut album “Jackpot” led him to collaborate with international superstar Janet Jackson and took him around the world.

“It was a dream come true. Since I was a kid, I’ve always wanted to be producing, writing and making my own music and performing for thousands of people.” Chingy told St. Louis on the Air. “I’ve probably [performed] around this globe about four or five times.”

Chingy, now 44 years old, looks back at his long career in hip-hop with an even greater understanding of what it takes to be a mainstream artist and with a responsibility to younger artists and fans that grew up with his music.

“It’s a beautiful thing. I get kids coming up to me that are 10 years old, who wasn’t even thought of when I [debuted], saying ‘You’re my favorite rapper.’ And I’ll be like, ‘Really?’” he said. “They’ll say their parents put them on to my music. It’s art and it’s timeless music. And I don’t think there’s anybody out there that really sounds like me. My sound is distinct and I won’t compromise that for anybody.”

The sentiment is reflected in his newer bodies of work. His recent album “Chinglish” includes the song “All Capp” where he writes about being true to his authentic self and lived experiences.

“Today, you get a lot of artists who blend in and sound like each other. When I came up, you couldn’t do that. If you came around sounding like anybody, then nobody wanted to hear it,” Chingy said. “[Chinglish] is a great project. It’s still the same me, but just more substance... I’m going to keep doing [music] how I’ve been doing it.”

Chingy has also explored other creative outlets by expanding into the fragrance industry with scents for men and women, authoring the soon-to-be released book “Conscious Creation Manifestation” and sharing motivations with his social media followers in what he calls “Wisdom Wednesdays.”

“I’ve always had this mystical and spiritual side, so I went on a seeking journey,” Chingy said. “I feel like knowing yourself within is how you create. I [create] by thought, projection, action and materialization of the ideal. Once you apply those to existence, things happen. But nothing’s going to happen without action.”

For more from Chingy about his career and future projects — including what songs he penned at just 16 years old — listen to St. Louis on the Air on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube or click the play button below.

