Almost-famous St. Louis band the Aerovons finally sees 1969 recordings released on vinyl

Fifty-five years ago, St. Louis high schooler Tom Hartman had a dream: to record original music with his band, the Aerovons, at the same place his beloved Beatles did.

“I just wanted to get over there and be in that same environment with the top engineers and the oddness of the sound of their studio, which stuck out over other records at the time,” he said.

His dream came true when he and his bandmates got the chance to lay down tracks at EMI Recording Studios in London — in the studio adjacent to where the Beatles were recording Abbey Road.

“Going from your living room in 1964 and watching them on Ed Sullivan, to being in London and meeting them was otherworldly,” Hartman said.

Unfortunately, the Aerovons never got their due. Their recordings went unreleased after band members parted ways and the studio made questionable promotional decisions. The Aerovons legend, however, continued to grow. Bootleg CD copies of their songs were passed around by Beatles devotees across Europe by the turn of the century.

The 12-track album they recorded in 1969 never made it to vinyl — until now. A remastered version of "Resurrection" will be released by Euclid Records on April 20.

Euclid Records The Aerovons’ 1969 recordings have been remastered for vinyl by engineer Chris Muth and cut on 180 gram vinyl. The release also features a retro “Flipback” sleeve, an homage to the cover format commonly used in England and other countries in the 1960s.

Hartman is looking forward to the album being released as an LP.

“It is finally going to be heard the way it was meant to be heard,” he said. “It isn't a modern recording meant to sound like it was recorded a week ago on high end CD [or] Pro Tools. It's meant to sound like its era, and so this will be the biggest thing.”

Tom Hartman joined St. Louis on the Air to talk about the Aerovons’ decades-long road to this achievement and what it means to have their work recognized now. Listen on Apple Podcast, Spotify or by clicking the play button below.

The Aerovons 1969 recordings released on vinyl after 55 years Listen • 22:54

“St. Louis on the Air” brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. The show is produced by Ulaa Kuziez, Miya Norfleet, Emily Woodbury, Danny Wicentowski, Elaine Cha and Alex Heuer. Roshae Hemmings is our production assistant. The audio engineer is Aaron Doerr.