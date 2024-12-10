Average White Band caps 5-decade funk and soul run with St. Louis show

Average White Band has reached extraordinary heights. In its 53 years, the R&B and funk band has become one of the most sampled groups in hip-hop and toured the world many times over. The band's inclusion in film and television soundtracks ensures that most people know at least one song from its long discography.

Average White Band is playing its final show on Friday at Henry Givens Auditorium at Harris-Stowe State University. Saxophonist Fred Vigdor told St. Louis on the Air that serendipity brought everyone together for one last gig.

“Two, three months ago we got a call that there was a promoter in town that wanted to have the band, and it just so happened to be after what was supposed to be our final gig,” he said. “I lobbied very hard for it because, since I've moved here, whenever anybody finds out what I do, they all want to know when we're playing.”

Vigdor shared that he’s excited to have the opportunity to play one last time as the Average White Band. He joined the band 28 years ago, and around that time is when he first learned of St. Louis’ beloved music venue, Mississippi Nights.

“One of my roommates after college was a bass player named Al Caldwell who was from St. Louis. He used to always talk about this club that he had a steady gig at with the Ralph Butler band,” he said. “Then finally I got to play there in 1996.”

Vigdor moved to St. Louis with his wife — a St. Louis native — two years ago. He said that he’s felt the love for music more here than other cities he’s lived in before.

“St. Louis has really been a great change for myself and my wife. [We were] living in Atlanta for 20 years, and we never really had much of a community there. And since moving here, it's been amazing. The community supports the arts so much more than what I'm used to.”

This last show has even more at stake: The performance will be recorded for a documentary about Average White Band that’s slated to be released in 2025.

“We've done a lot of live recordings and stuff, but we can't redo this one because it's the last gig,” Vigdor said. “So, we have to get it right.”

Related Event

What: Average White Band Farewell Tour

When: Dec 13

Where: Henry Givens Administration Building Auditorium at Harris-Stowe State University (3026 Laclede Ave., St. Louis, MO 63103)