A fresh take on ‘The Nutcracker’ centers the holiday classic in 1960s St. Louis' Gaslight Square

The “Ellington/Strayhorn Nutcracker” from Jazz St Louis and St. Louis Dance Theatre will take audiences into the lives of Duke Ellington and composer Billy Strayhorn .

Running Dec. 20-21, the show follows the two legendary musicians during a visit to St. Louis and an encounter with Josephine Baker. For choreographer and St. Louis Dance Theatre director Kirven Douthit-Boyd, combining the holiday classic with a story set in 1960s Gaslight Square represents “a love letter” to the composer Billy Strayhorn, who alongside Ellington produced the 1960 album “The Nutcracker Suite” that put a jazz spin on Tchaikovsky’s classic ballet.

“Strayhorn was an incredible genius of a musician and also a member of the LGBTQ community in the 1950s, at a time when most folks tried to hide,” Douthit-Boyd said on St. Louis on the Air.

“As I learned more and more about him, I was thinking about this narrative. And in conversation with [Jazz St. Louis CEO Victor Goines], he talked about Billy's dreams. I thought, ‘What would be Billy's dream in 2024?’ — and it would be to see a queer love story take place onstage.”

Related event:

What: Ellington/Strayhorn Nutcracker

When: Dec. 20-21

Where: Skip Viragh Performing Arts Center (425 S. Lindbergh Blvd., St. Louis, MO 63131)

