These St. Louis musicians have entered NPR's Tiny Desk Contest for years. Here's why

Since NPR Music launched its Tiny Desk Contest in 2014, tens of thousands of musicians have thrown their hats in the ring for a chance to play their own Tiny Desk Concert. Even artists who haven’t taken away the main prize have gone on to reach new heights in their music careers.

Many enter the contest to sharpen their skills, challenge themselves or share their love of Tiny Desk.

“I want to do music,” Rich Washington of Rich and the Homies said on St. Louis on the Air. “[I try] to stay disciplined in my art. The Tiny Desk Contest gives me something [to focus on] every year.”

This year Washington submitted a video for his song, “Mid(day) Marauder.” This contest is the seventh that Washington has entered.

Jorge Valcárcel is a self-described super fan of Tiny Desk, tracing his affection back to his days as an ardent listener of “All Songs Considered,” which began in 2000. He started his music project Boxcar in 2006. Since Tiny Desk Contest launched 11 years ago, he has entered every year.

“When we first did [Tiny Desk Contest] I don’t think we had a cellphone [to record video]. We actually had an SLR camera and we just recorded straight in our living room,” Valcárcel said. “Over the years I’ve taken audio engineering classes, and I like to think that [my videos] sound a little bit better and fuller every single year as I’ve learned more about audio production.”

Both Washington and Valcárcel recognize that their videos are put up alongside thousands of other Tiny Desk Contest hopefuls. But for them, the contest isn’t just about winning — it’s about pushing themselves and their fellow artists to grow their skillsets and audiences.

“You're missing every shot you're not taking. I just want to do something that gives me content to put on my page. But this year [my Tiny Desk video] has been doing better than other years, which kind of scares me,” Washington said. “It's not intimidating, it's cool to be recognized. Some years you go unrecognized, but that never stops the flow.”

Valcárcel said participating in the Tiny Desk Contest all these years has connected him with other artists in St. Louis and across the country.

“Every year with the Tiny Desk Contest I’m already planning the next Tiny Desk. I get excited, and I try to get my friends to do their Tiny Desks, too,” he said. “I’m like, ‘Let’s shoot it, I’ll help you out, I’ll do the audio.’” I’m all about that yearly deadline and trying to do as much as I can because it brings people together and it’s just a fun activity.”

For more with Rich Washington of Rich and the Homies and Jorge Valcárcel of Boxcar, including the origins of Washington's literal tiny desk and why Boxcar includes its “mascot” Lily in its Tiny Desk Contest submissions, listen to St. Louis on the Air on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or YouTube or click the play button below.

These St. Louis musicians have entered NPR's Tiny Desk Contest for years. Here's why Listen • 20:15

All of STLPR's local entries can be found on YouTube.

“ St. Louis on the Air ” brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. The show is produced by Miya Norfleet , Emily Woodbury , Danny Wicentowski , Elaine Cha and Alex Heuer . Jada Jones is our production assistant. The audio engineer is Aaron Doerr .