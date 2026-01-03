Missouri and Illinois lawmakers react to Trump’s decision to invade Venezuela

Missouri and Illinois Republicans praised President Donald Trump’s early Saturday morning decision to invade Venezuela and apprehend its president while Democrats condemned the strike.

Trump announced on Saturday morning that U.S. special forces invaded Venezuela and captured its President Nicolas Maduro. It came after months of Trump ordering attacks on boats off the coast of the South American country – and members of his administration claiming that the country “stole” American oil.

Trump and his allies have cited a 2020 indictment accusing Maduro of drug trafficking .

Reaction to the news from Missouri and Illinois lawmakers largely fell along party lines.

Republicans like U.S. Reps. Mark Alford of Missouri and Mike Bost of Illinois praised Trump’s decision, with both lawmakers accusing Maduro of facilitating drug trafficking into the United States. Maduro has denied those accusations, most recently earlier this week.

“President Trump has once again taken decisive action to protect America’s national security interests on the global stage,” said Bost, whose district includes a part of the Metro East. “Now, he will face justice. I pray the Venezuelan people seize this opportunity to restore democracy and freedom in their country.”

Alford said: “We strongly support President Trump and the administration’s bold actions to take illegitimate Venezuelan President and narco terrorist Nicolas Maduro into U.S. custody.”

Secretary of State Marco Rubio also has said Maduro is not the legitimate president of Venezuela . Missouri Republican Rep. Ann Wagner used that contention in her statement on Saturday morning.

“He will now be held accountable in a court of law. This is a just outcome for the people of Venezuela and everyone around the world who suffered due to Maduro’s cruelty,” Wagner said in a statement posted on her X account . “As a Member of the House Intelligence Committee, I look forward to a full briefing on this strike when Congress returns this week.”

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio U.S. Sen. Eric Schmitt, R-Missouri, right, hosts a round table discussion regarding the geospatial industry in 2024, at the T-Rex tech incubator in downtown St. Louis.

Missouri U.S. Sen. Eric Schmitt also praised Trump. He said in a statement on X that “we are a superpower. This is our hemisphere. And we're going to start acting like it again.”

“President Trump is taking back control,” Schmitt said.

Democrats, and some Republicans, were generally more critical of Trump’s decision.

Democratic Illinois U.S. Rep. Nikki Budzinski, whose district includes parts of the Metro East, said in a statement that Trump’s Venezuelan invasion was “an act of war” undertaken without congressional authorization.

“Any member of Congress who respects the Constitution should be outraged by this reckless escalation,” Budzinski said. “Americans do not want another foreign conflict launched without transparency or authorization. I will continue tracking developments, pray for our troops’ safety, and demand the briefing Congress is owed.”

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Illinois, speaks during a Veterans Day ceremony in 2024 in Belleville.

Illinois U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth released a statement alluding to how Trump himself campaigned on ending United States intervention in foreign conflicts. He even said during his victory speech in November 2026 that: “They said, 'He will start a war.' I'm not going to start a war. I'm going to stop wars.”

“This morning we awoke to another stark reminder that he is — and has always been — a liar who has never cared about keeping his promises,” Duckworth said. “The Constitution requires the American people, through their elected representatives in Congress, to authorize any President to engage in acts of war—because they will be the ones to live with the consequences of the decision—and it is unacceptable for this President to deny them that responsibility.”

In addition to the recent attack in Venezuela, Trump also initiated military strikes in Nigeria, Iran, Syria, Yemen, Somalia and Iraq since returning to office in 2025.

Other Trump critics have lambasted the president for citing drug trafficking as a reason to go after Maduro or to strike boats in the Caribbean. They point out that Trump pardoned former Honduras President Juan Orlando Hernández, who had been serving a lengthy prison sentence for trafficking cocaine into the United States.

“Maduro was unquestionably a bad actor,” said Duckworth, a combat veteran. “But no President has the authority to unilaterally decide to use force to topple a government, thrusting us and the region into uncertainty without justification, a defined end-state or a real plan for preventing the instability that could come next. His actions continue putting American troops, personnel and citizens at risk both in the region and around the globe. None of that serves our nation’s interests.”

