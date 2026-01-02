Here’s what St. Louis restaurants opened and closed in December 2025

For a weekend, it seemed like doors closing would be the restaurant story for December.

Downtown party bar Wheelhouse, celebrated chef Ben Welch’s Lucy Q and Little Lucy, and Benton Park pizza spot Café Piazza all announced they would close before the end of the year in short succession. This bad news came in addition to the Hill’s Rock Star Tacos and downtown St. Louis’ Burger 809’s highly publicized anticipated closures.

But really, it’s the new places that tell the story this month. Taco Buddha opened in Botanical Heights in what had been Olio’s original location. Daytime cafe Songbird found a new, larger home on Morgan Ford Road in the former 3 Monkeys storefront.

Some favorites returned as well. The Scottish Arms reopened in its same old spot in the Central West End but under new management. The London Tea Room, which had closed in Downtown West after a dispute with its landlord in 2024, is now dishing out various tea and tea services in DeBaliviere Place.

All in all, at least 20 places opened shop in the region, and 14 closed their doors.

Openings

Casa Boutique, Clayton (inside the Ritz-Carlton)

Cuatro Tacos, Tower Grove South

Crushed Red, St. Charles

Humble Pie Pizza, Richmond Heights

Kilwin’s, Webster Groves

LaPez Mod Mex, Central West End

Little Loft Play Cafe, Kirkwood

London Tea Room, DeBaliviere Place

Robata, Maplewood

Sarpino’s Pizza, Richmond Heights

Sakatanoya Revolving Sushi & Ramen Bar, University City

Scottish Arms, Central West End

Small Sliders, St. Peters

Songbird, Tower Grove South

Sweet Spot, Florissant

Taco Buddha, Botanical Heights

Takozz, Fairview Heights

The Harp, Belleville

Touchdown Bar & Grill, Granite City

Turkey Luxe, Downtown West

Closings

Burger 809, Downtown

Cafe Ganadara, St. Louis Hills (temporary)

Café Piazza, Benton Park

Ferguson Brewing Company, Ferguson

Harvey’s Coffee & Cocktails, Midtown

Little Lucy, Forest Park Southeast

Lucy Q, Forest Park Southeast

New Society, Tower Grove East

Olga’s Kitchen, Alton

Pie Guy, Forest Park Southeast

Rock Star Tacos, the Hill

Session Taco, Town and Country

Super Smokers BBQ/Papa’s Diner, Eureka

Veritas Gateway to Food and Wine, Ellisville

Wheelhouse, Downtown