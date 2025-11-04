Here’s what St. Louis restaurants opened and closed in October 2025

If any cliche phrase could sum up restaurant openings last month, it would be “the long-awaited...”

Take, for example, Nicky Slices Pizza Club. Over the past five years, Nick Williams has built a cult-like following for his Instagram-based, Detroit-style, take-and-bake pizza. Nicky Slices is as known for its wild toppings — think chicken nuggets or dumplings — as it is for selling out weekly. That continued at the brick-and-mortar's soft opening last week.

“That was absolutely wild,” a slightly stunned-looking Williams said in an Instagram reel the day after the soft opening. “…We sold out of every single pizza of food in the restaurant yesterday in a little more than two hours. So we don’t have any pizza to sell today.”

Last month also brought some redemption to long-vacant spaces off Lafayette Square. In 2023, a fire took down three Hamilton Hospitality group restaurants: Vin de Set, PW Pizza and the 21st Street Brewery’s Bar. This month, two of the spaces were filled. Extra Wavy, a cocktail and raw bar from the minds behind Yellowbelly and Lazy Tiger, opened in what had been PW Pizza. And Prohibition, a speakeasy complete with a password requirement, is now in the basement space that once held the 21st Street Brewery.

Finally, Mainlander reopened in its new space in the Central West End. The supper club draws inspiration from 1960s dining and had closed to relocate in February.

Openings

Biscuit Town, Forest Park Southeast (within Neon Greens)

Central Tap, Festus

Cuatro Tacos, Tower Grove South

Drips Botanical Element, Central West End

El Jacal Mexican Restaurant, Belleville

Extra Wavy, Downtown West

Mainlander, Central West End

Masala Republic, Downtown West

Nicky Slices Pizza Club, the Hill

Odditeas Cafe, Downtown

Prohibition, Downtown West

Perennial on the Trail, Kirkwood

Key STL Burger Bar & Boogie, Grand Center

Tous le Jours, Manchester

Tonas Margarita Bar, Brentwood

Closings

Blue Ocean, University City

Central State Sandwiches, the Hill (within 2nd Shift Brewing)

Mas Tequila Cantina, Soulard

STL Toasted, Midtown (within City Foundry)

Sugarfire Smokehouse, Arnold

Rooster, Clayton

Webster Groves Garden Cafe, Webster Groves

See one I missed? Let me know at jrogen@stlpr.org.