© 2025 St. Louis Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Opera Theatre buys former Caleres headquarters for more than $15M

St. Louis Public Radio | By Chad Davis
Published December 22, 2025 at 3:44 PM CST
Brandie Inez Sutton, Justin Austin and other members of the ensemble perform Scott Joplin's 'Treemonisha,' which takes place in a Reconstruction-era African-American community. The creators of a new adaptation at Opera Theatre of St. Louis aimed to depict joy within a thriving Black community.
Eric Woolsey
/
Opera Theatre of St. Louis
Opera Theatre of St. Louis is moving to Clayton from Webster Groves after purchasing the former Caleres headquarters.

Opera Theatre of St. Louis will move from Webster Groves to Clayton after purchasing the former Caleres headquarters for $15.6 million.

The nonprofit closed on the 6.67 acre building Friday. The organization will redevelop the building, which it went under contract to purchase in March.

“There's an old cliche that the first rule of real estate is you have to control the real estate,” General Director Andrew Jorgensen said. “Now we know where our new performing arts center will be, and it gives us enormous confidence as we move forward.”

Jorgensen said Opera Theatre will stay at the Webster University Loretto-Hilton Center for the next few years during the redevelopment.

Opera Theatre has called Webster University home since its founding in 1976. Jorgensen said the arts organization hopes to remain partners with the school in the years to come.

Opera Theatre leaders said the new location could increase the region’s GDP by almost $4 million and generate more than $800,000 in new tax revenue annually.

Jorgensen said Opera Theatre’s new home is centrally located. He also said it's a big enough site to house its costume shop, studio and office spaces as well as expansive parking and a new garden. The Loretto-Hilton Center is known for its gardens and tents for pre- and post-show events. Jorgensen said he hopes to continue that tradition.

“It's incredibly important to us that we found a place where we could recreate that experience,” Jorgensen said.

Caleres leaders announced earlier this year that the company would move within Clayton.

“We couldn’t be more pleased that our current property will be redeveloped by Opera Theatre of Saint Louis — like us, an organization with deep roots in the St. Louis community,” Caleres President and CEO Jay Schmidt said in a statement. “Their new performing arts center will benefit not only Clayton but the entire St. Louis metro area.”

Opera Theatre has seen significant investment over the past few years, including a $45 million gift, the largest in its history.

Jorgensen said Opera Theatre will continue engaging with Clayton stakeholders and will go through a design process.

“Clayton has wanted a resource like this but hasn't had a performing arts center,” Jorgensen said. "It's bringing the arts to the heart of the community in so many different ways.”
Tags
Arts Opera Theatre of St. LouisOperaAndrew JorgensenNonprofitsTop Stories
Chad Davis
Chad is a general assignment reporter at St. Louis Public Radio.
See stories by Chad Davis
Related Content