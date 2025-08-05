Here’s what St. Louis restaurants opened and closed in July

July brought legal action to the St. Louis restaurant scene — and a publication, not an eatery, was at the center of it all.

Halfway through the month, Sauce Magazine announced that it had been acquired by STL Bucket List , an Instagram influencer turned marketing agency, and would be expanding. Founded in 1999 by Allyson Mace and Catherine Neville, the food magazine was purchased by former Riverfront Times owner Chris Keating in late 2023 and saw layoffs last September . The acquisition looked to be positive, with the new owners saying that they would expand operations.

Then the old owner came knocking on Keating’s door. Mace filed a lawsuit against Keating on July 28, alleging that he’d never finished paying for the publication and still owed her $168,333 plus interest. Mace is asking the court for that plus attorney’s fees.

In actual restaurant news, El Burro Loco quietly closed its doors in the Central West End with at least one lawsuit filed against its owner. Bootleggin’ Tavern shuttered in Forest Park Southeast with plans to reopen in the Metro East, and Pho Long closed on South Grand in order to move down the street into the space that formerly was home to Filipino restaurant and cafe Manileño.

Other openings include Fordo’s Killer Pizza within Urban Chestnut in the Grove; multiconcept (restaurant, butchery, bar, bakery, you name it) Pierce Creek in the former Kohn’s Kosher Deli in Creve Coeur, and food hall, cafe and cocktail spot Bel Air Social in the Central West End.

Openings

Africana, Skinker DeBaliviere

Bel Air Social, Central West End

Bevo Caffe Lounge, Bevo Mill

Days Bar & Restaurant, Gravois Park

Fordo’s Killer Pizza, the Grove (Urban Chestnut)

Good News Brewing, Alton

Kentzo Koffee Cafe, Maplewood

Mangia Bella, Washington

Pho Long, Tower Grove South

Pierce Creek, Creve Coeur

Taste, Ferguson

Taqueria del Sureste, Midtown (City Foundry)

The Quarter Butcher, Dardenne Prairie

What’s in the Box, Maryland Heights

Closings

Bootleggin’ Tavern, Forest Park Southeast (will relocate)

El Burro Loco, Central West End

El Toluco Taqueria & Grocery, Manchester

Manileño, Tower Grove South

Momo, Rock Hill

Pho Long, Shaw (relocated)

Sonny’s Pizza Den, Maryland Heights