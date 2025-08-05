© 2025 St. Louis Public Radio
St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department squad cars sit at central patrol on Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, in St. Louis, Missouri.
Unsolved
This multi-part investigation by St. Louis Public Radio, APM Reports, and The Marshall Project explores how police in St. Louis — one of America's deadliest cities — have struggled to solve killings, leaving thousands of family members without answers.

Unsolved, not forgotten: How 6 parents remember the children they lost to violence in St. Louis

St. Louis Public Radio | By Ivy Scott,
Brian MunozRachel Lippmann
Published August 5, 2025 at 5:00 AM CDT
I am somebody
loving brave resilient

In St. Louis, more than half of the nearly 2,000 homicides between 2014 and 2023 went unsolved.

The Marshall Project and St. Louis Public Radio spent time with six of the many families who have yet to see justice, exploring themes of remembrance and healing. We asked each of the families what they’ll always remember about their loved one and how they want the community to remember them.

While many of their cases have gone quiet, the families are still fighting to keep their child’s memory alive. Drawing inspiration from photos, videos, and family interviews, local artist Cbabi Bayoc created vibrant portraits imbued with traces of each young person’s life and values. The meaning of certain symbols is obvious; other details are designed to be understood only by those who knew the person well.

As a collection, the portraits are intended to honor the thousands lost to violence and what they meant to those who loved them.

Here are their stories.

Whitney Brown

An illustration in memory of Whitney Brown, 1990 to 2015, by Saint Louis based artist Cbabi Bayoc. Around Whitney are phrases such as the care giver, the fix everything when I couldn't, dance, get up off me, and an illustration of her son.
Whitney Brown was an eldest daughter, the caregiver and nurse of her family and community, who welcomed anyone in need into her home and loved her son fiercely. She was killed on August 13, 2015.

Erica Jones, Whitney Brown’s mother, reflects on her daughter’s life.

Mario Fox

An illustration in memory of Mario Fox, 1991 to 2018, by Saint Louis based artist Cbabi Bayoc. Around Mario are phrases such as faith, brain, science, dad, bro, and son.
Mario Fox was passionate about neuroscience, curious about computer science, and a devoted father and brother who rarely left home without his pocket dictionary. He was killed in St. Louis on March 5, 2018.

Monthane Miller-Jones, Mario Fox’s mother, reflects on her son’s life.

Courtney Williams

An illustration in memory of Courtney Williams, 1993 to 2014, by Saint Louis based artist Cbabi Bayoc. Around Courtney are phrases such as brave, loyal, determination, no quitten, courage, resiliance, unstoppable, fearless, and the quote you better get yourself together, you got some place to go and when I get there, I'm gonna see everyone I know, by Mary Mary.
Courtney Williams was an avid football player and wrestler, a man of faith, and a proud father and older brother. He was killed in St. Louis on Christmas Eve, 2014.

Maria Miller, Courtney Williams’ mother, reflects on her son’s life.

Tyrin Williams

An illustration in memory of Tyrin Williams, 1994 to 2016, by Saint Louis based artist Cbabi Bayoc. Around Tyrin are phrases such as style, 23, I'm a score you age, and he loved to crack jokes and make everybody laugh.
Tyrin Williams was a celebrated high school athlete who could turn anything into a basketball hoop and dreamed one day of becoming a coach and teacher. He was killed in St. Louis on March 28, 2016.

Ronda Williams, Tyrin Williams’ mother, reflects on her son’s life.

Jared Elam

An illustration in memory of Jared Elam, 1996 to 2014, by Saint Louis based artist Cbabi Bayoc. Around Jared are phrases such as infectious smile, his bigger purpose in life was to get his family together, 4 5 6 Chicago, old soul, funny laugh, we belong together, and an illustration of his pet dog, Pablo.
Jared Elam was an ever-smiling teenager, wise beyond his 17 years and committed to bringing his family together. After graduating high school, he planned to start his own business. He was killed in St. Louis on Sept. 4, 2014 — two days shy of his 18th birthday.

Sabrina Elam, Jared Elam’s mother, reflects on her son’s life.

Isis Mahr

An illustration in memory of Isis Mahr, 2002 to 2021, by Saint Louis based artist Cbabi Bayoc. Around Isis are phrases such as don't hold back your love, I am somebody loving, passion, care, heart, and my pretty girl.
Isis Mahr was 19 1/2 years old, a dancer, soccer player, and recent high school graduate training to become a nurse, who was a fixture at her local rec center along with her siblings. She was killed in St. Louis on Oct. 21, 2021.

Atif Mahr, Isis Mahr’s father, reflects on his daughter’s life.

Resources

Each conversation with family members raised important questions about justice and healing long after a homicide case goes cold.

Many families explained that they did not know what to expect from police during the initial investigation into the killing of their loved one. Others shared the simple steps law enforcement took that made a difference during the difficult search for a suspect. Most wished there was more grief counseling available to address the lingering effects of their traumatic loss.

We’ve distilled their reflections into a series of guides, presenting the families’ advice in their own words. Each resource offers guidance to anyone who has lost someone to violence — in St. Louis and beyond.

Law & Order
For those whose loved ones were killed in St. Louis, the investigative process could be improved with empathy, better communication and frequent updates.
Law & Order
In St. Louis, people whose loved ones were killed said they didn’t know what to expect from the police. This guide explains the process.
Law & Order
In St. Louis, people whose loved ones were killed said they didn’t know what to expect from the police. This guide explains the process.

How to get involved

St. Louis Public Radio and The Marshall Project are honoring St. Louis residents lost to homicide and whose cases remain unsolved through Remember Me and a series of related events. If your family has experienced this kind of loss, we invite you to bring a small photo of your loved one to be included in our living memorial.

What: Unsolved: One year later
When: Tuesday, August 12, 2025 | 5:30 - 8:00 p.m. (Panel begins at 6:30 p.m.)
Where: The Curiosity Building (3033 Locust Street, St. Louis, MO 63103)
Register here

What: Bright & Early artist talk with Cbabi Bayoc
When: Friday, Aug. 15, 2025 | 7:30 a.m. - 8:30 a.m.
Where: The Curiosity Building (3033 Locust Street, St. Louis, MO 63103)
Register here

Credits

EDITORIAL DIRECTION

  • Nicole Lewis, The Marshall Project
  • Brian Munoz
  • Raghuram Vadarevu, The Marshall Project

REPORTING

  • Rachel Lippmann
  • Brian Munoz
  • Ivy Scott, The Marshall Project

ILLUSTRATIONS

  • Cbabi Bayoc

WEB DESIGN

  • Aithne Feay, The Marshall Project
  • Katie Park, The Marshall Project
  • Alex Rice

AUDIO EDITING AND MIXING

  • Brian Munoz
  • Greg Munteanu

MUSIC

  • Drake Stafford

AUDIENCE ENGAGEMENT

  • Ashley Dye, The Marshall Project
  • Lara Hardman
  • Rachel Kincaid, The Marshall Project

COPY EDITING

  • Lauren Hardie, The Marshall Project
  • Ghazala Irshad, The Marshall Project

EVENT COORDINATION

  • Leslie Davis
  • Brian Munoz
  • Sophie Broz

MARKETING AND PROMOTION

  • Fontella Bradford
  • Cristina Fletes-Mach
  • Madalyn Painter
  • Ebony Reed, The Marshall Project

Ivy Scott
Ivy Scott is an engagement reporter for The Marshall Project-St.Louis.
See stories by Ivy Scott
Brian Munoz
Brian Munoz is the Visuals Editor at St. Louis Public Radio.
See stories by Brian Munoz
Rachel Lippmann
Rachel is the justice correspondent at St. Louis Public Radio.
See stories by Rachel Lippmann
