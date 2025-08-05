Unsolved, not forgotten: How 6 parents remember the children they lost to violence in St. Louis

I am somebody loving brave resilient

In St. Louis, more than half of the nearly 2,000 homicides between 2014 and 2023 went unsolved.

The Marshall Project and St. Louis Public Radio spent time with six of the many families who have yet to see justice, exploring themes of remembrance and healing. We asked each of the families what they’ll always remember about their loved one and how they want the community to remember them.

While many of their cases have gone quiet, the families are still fighting to keep their child’s memory alive. Drawing inspiration from photos, videos, and family interviews, local artist Cbabi Bayoc created vibrant portraits imbued with traces of each young person’s life and values. The meaning of certain symbols is obvious; other details are designed to be understood only by those who knew the person well.

As a collection, the portraits are intended to honor the thousands lost to violence and what they meant to those who loved them.

Here are their stories.

Whitney Brown

Cbabi Bayoc / Special to The Marshall Project (Cbabi Bayoc / Special to The Marshall Project)

Whitney Brown was an eldest daughter, the caregiver and nurse of her family and community, who welcomed anyone in need into her home and loved her son fiercely. She was killed on August 13, 2015.

Erica Jones, Whitney Brown’s mother, reflects on her daughter’s life.

Mario Fox

Cbabi Bayoc / Special to The Marshall Project (Cbabi Bayoc / Special to The Marshall Project)

Mario Fox was passionate about neuroscience, curious about computer science, and a devoted father and brother who rarely left home without his pocket dictionary. He was killed in St. Louis on March 5, 2018.

Monthane Miller-Jones, Mario Fox’s mother, reflects on her son’s life.

Courtney Williams

Cbabi Bayoc / Special to The Marshall Project (Cbabi Bayoc / Special to The Marshall Project)

Courtney Williams was an avid football player and wrestler, a man of faith, and a proud father and older brother. He was killed in St. Louis on Christmas Eve, 2014.

Maria Miller, Courtney Williams’ mother, reflects on her son’s life.

Tyrin Williams

Cbabi Bayoc / Special to The Marshall Project (Cbabi Bayoc / Special to The Marshall Project)

Tyrin Williams was a celebrated high school athlete who could turn anything into a basketball hoop and dreamed one day of becoming a coach and teacher. He was killed in St. Louis on March 28, 2016.

Ronda Williams, Tyrin Williams’ mother, reflects on her son’s life.

Jared Elam

Cbabi Bayoc / Special to The Marshall Project (Cbabi Bayoc / Special to The Marshall Project)

Jared Elam was an ever-smiling teenager, wise beyond his 17 years and committed to bringing his family together. After graduating high school, he planned to start his own business. He was killed in St. Louis on Sept. 4, 2014 — two days shy of his 18th birthday.

Sabrina Elam, Jared Elam’s mother, reflects on her son’s life.

Isis Mahr

Cbabi Bayoc / Special to The Marshall Project (Cbabi Bayoc / Special to The Marshall Project)

Isis Mahr was 19 1/2 years old, a dancer, soccer player, and recent high school graduate training to become a nurse, who was a fixture at her local rec center along with her siblings. She was killed in St. Louis on Oct. 21, 2021.

Atif Mahr, Isis Mahr’s father, reflects on his daughter’s life.

Resources

Each conversation with family members raised important questions about justice and healing long after a homicide case goes cold.

Many families explained that they did not know what to expect from police during the initial investigation into the killing of their loved one. Others shared the simple steps law enforcement took that made a difference during the difficult search for a suspect. Most wished there was more grief counseling available to address the lingering effects of their traumatic loss.

We’ve distilled their reflections into a series of guides, presenting the families’ advice in their own words. Each resource offers guidance to anyone who has lost someone to violence — in St. Louis and beyond.

How to get involved

St. Louis Public Radio and The Marshall Project are honoring St. Louis residents lost to homicide and whose cases remain unsolved through Remember Me and a series of related events. If your family has experienced this kind of loss, we invite you to bring a small photo of your loved one to be included in our living memorial.

What: Unsolved: One year later

When: Tuesday, August 12, 2025 | 5:30 - 8:00 p.m. (Panel begins at 6:30 p.m.)

Where: The Curiosity Building (3033 Locust Street, St. Louis, MO 63103)

Register here

What: Bright & Early artist talk with Cbabi Bayoc

When: Friday, Aug. 15, 2025 | 7:30 a.m. - 8:30 a.m.

Where: The Curiosity Building (3033 Locust Street, St. Louis, MO 63103)

Register here