At The Marshall Project - St. Louis, Ivy Scott has two primary responsibilities: ensuring that the organization’s work addresses topics that matter to Missourians, and determining the most effective ways to communicate that work to the community — especially those most impacted by the criminal justice system.

Previously, she was a reporter at The Boston Globe, most recently covering climate solutions in New England. Her earlier roles at the Globe included reporting on state courts, police accountability, the Massachusetts Department of Corrections, and the state attorney general’s office.

Scott was a 2024 Livingston Awards finalist for her narrative reporting on the aftermath of the mass shooting in Lewiston, Maine, and received a Society for Features Journalism award for a podcast miniseries she hosted based on her reporting on dating and love in prison.

She studied international journalism at Brown University and is nearly fluent in French.

