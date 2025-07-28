Missouri S&T students win Mars rover world championship

A group of students at Missouri University of Science and Technology can add “world champions” to their resumes.

The school’s Mars rover team took first place at the University Rover Challenge at the Mars Desert Research Station in Utah in May. It beat out dozens of schools from the U.S. and 10 other countries with a rover named Talos.

More than 100 Missouri S&T students participated in the yearlong project to design and build a rover to compete in four challenges that mimic the kind of work and conditions rovers face on Mars — including a mission looking for signs of life.

“They give us an open area, and we have to go choose a site that looks most interesting that we think we're able to drill into,” said Abby Frerking, a graduating senior in mechanical engineering from Columbia and the team's CEO. The teams would then present findings to the judges.

In addition to scientific analysis, the rover had to complete a number of rugged endeavors, including maneuvering through soft sand and rocky terrain, around vertical drops and steep slopes. The rover also had to complete delicate operations such as putting USB sticks into a mock Mars lander.

S&T’s Mars rover team is entirely student run, not only from the design and build aspects, but also fundraising, managing costs and setting up an organizational structure to manage 100 people working over a nine-month period. Many students start with the team during their freshman year and take on increasing levels of responsibilities each year.

The rover team has a strong history. It came in fourth place last year and won the competition in 2017. Members say that tradition helps a lot, even though it's a new team and design every year.

“A big motto for our team is the fact that we build engineers, not just rovers,” said Will Weidler, a graduating computer science major from St. Louis who was also the team’s CFO. “That’s why we start over every year. Without building a new design every year, you lose that pass-down of knowledge for new members and new students to actually learn.”

The rover team structure creates opportunities for practical applications of science and technology related to students’ degrees but does much more.

"I've definitely learned about myself that I think I can go forth and do a lot of different work in a lot of different areas if I'm working around passionate and excited people,” Frerking said. “What will last with me from this team is I will look back and remember the people I got to do it with.”

S&T has more than 20 design teams, including for solar houses and underwater robotics, and the school promotes them as added opportunities that make a degree have more impact.

“It’s what I talk about in every interview. It’s what got me my internships. It’s what is launching my career,” Frerking said. “The Mars rover team really is the pinnacle of my S&T experience.”

