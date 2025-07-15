STL Bucket List buys Sauce Magazine from ex-Riverfront Times owner

One of St. Louis’ last remaining food publications has just changed hands.

STL Bucket List announced Tuesday that it had acquired Sauce Magazine with a post on the latter’s website . Under the new ownership, Sauce will continue producing a monthly print issue, bring back its podcast and look to expand digitally.

The magazine will be editorially independent from STL Bucket List, which is a food- and St. Louis-booster marketing agency that began as a social media influencer. Husband and wife Lucas and Marissa Farrell started the Instagram account @STLBucketList in 2019.

Lucas Farrell wrote that Sauce had been an inspiration for STL Bucket List.

“I’m excited to keep telling these stories and to make sure the voices behind our city’s hospitality scene continue to be heard,” he stated.

Allyson Mace and Catherine Neville founded Sauce in 1999. It stayed in Mace’s hands until October 2023, when then-Riverfront Times owner Chris Keating purchased it. Citing financial pressures, Keating laid off about half of the small staff and said that it might stop printing in September. He had sold the Riverfront Times to undisclosed buyers in May 2024.

Keating declined to comment.

One of the last remaining staff members was Lauren Healey, who then became executive editor. She said she’s looking forward to working under STL Bucket List ownership.

“When I heard the news about the acquisition last week, I knew it would be the best thing for Sauce,” she said by text. “I am so excited to have a team of talented professionals to collaborate with again and can’t wait to bolster our local hospitality industry even further.”

Jessica Rogen is a former employee of Big Lou Holdings, which is owned by Chris Keating, and the Riverfront Times. Sauce journalists have been regular guests on St. Louis on the Air on St. Louis Public Radio.