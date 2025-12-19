How well did you follow St. Louis-area news this year? Take our 2025 news quiz

It’s been quite a year. Donald Trump retook the presidency. People grew more excited — and more anxious — about AI. Everyone was humming along to Sabrina Carpenter’s “Manchild.” KPop Demon Hunters went wild.

But that’s the national news. Lots of things happened in the St. Louis area, and you remember them all. Right? Put that memory to the test with STLPR’s 2025 year-in-news quiz.

Can you score 90% or better? If you do, email a screenshot of your results to social@stlpr.org for a chance to win a STLPR hoodie or mug. (Full disclosure: We will sign you up for our daily Gateway Newsletter.)

How well did you do? If you want to improve your score for the 2026 edition, sign up for the Gateway Newsletter — essential St. Louis-area news sent straight to your inbox every weekday morning.