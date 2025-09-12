© 2025 St. Louis Public Radio
Everything you need to know about St. Louis' first Free 4 All in 50 photos

St. Louis Public Radio | By Miya Norfleet
Published September 12, 2025 at 5:00 AM CDT
Atomic Ace performs on Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025, at Sophie's Lounge.
Mabel Suen
/
Free4All
Atomic Ace performs on Saturday at Sophie's Lounge.

St. Louis is a music city. Its breadth and depth of genre alone will delight any music fan willing to pay a small cover charge to one of the region’s many venues.

At the inaugural Free 4 All music showcase in the Grand Center and Midtown neighborhoods last weekend, St. Louis’ music lovers were spoiled rotten. A hundred local acts with sonic range from hip-hop, indie rock, EDM, folk and root music were all given time to shine at no cost. Attendees of all walks of life flowed freely from venues like Sophie’s Artist Lounge and .ZACK for DJ and acoustic sets.

Music scene veterans like Bates at the Dark Room, Bruiser Queen at Sally’s Rooftop Garden & Terrace and Big Mike Aguirre fresh from his five-year stay in the Caribbean post-COVID lockdown did a solo set at the Urban Chestnut Biergarten. They shared stages with newer “so St. Louis” outfits like Glass Mattress — which Free 4 All co-founder Joe Hess highlighted on July’s St. Louis on the Air new music episode — and Soumir who is no stranger to the stage but recently started performing their own original music.

Putting on two full days of music across nine stages, making sure musicians are taken care of and audiences entertained is no easy feat — and Free 4 All organizers are already planning their return next year. Until then, showcase attendees have these pictures to relive a weekend full of music and community.

See photos from Free 4 All from St. Louis' Theo Welling and Mabel Suen:

Bruiser Queen performs on Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025, at Sally's Rooftop.
Mabel Suen
/
Free4All
Prairie Rehab performs at 3333 Washington on Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025.
Mabel Suen
/
Free4All
Soumir performs on Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025, at High Low.
Mabel Suen
/
Free4All
The Mall performs on Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025, at .ZACK Theatre.
Theo R. Welling
/
Free4All
Sprite performs on Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025, at Central Stage.
Mabel Suen
/
Free4All
Susie Cue performs on Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025, at High Low.
Theo R. Welling
/
Free4All
Eric Hall performs on Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025, at High Low.
Mabel Suen
/
Free4All
Googolplexia performs on Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025, at Urban Chestnut.
Mabel Suen
/
Free4All
Middle Class Fashion performs on Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025, at .ZACK Theatre.
Theo R. Welling
/
Free4All
Matt F Basler performs on Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025, at .ZACK Theatre.
Theo R. Welling
/
Free4All
Cheap Knives performs on Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025, at 3333 Washington.
Mabel Suen
/
Free4All
People enjoy musical performances during the Free 4 All STL festival on Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025, at .ZACK Theatre.
Theo R. Welling
/
Free4All
Allison 9 performs on Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025, at High Low.
Theo R. Welling
/
Free4All
People gather outside of High Low for the Free 4 All STL festival on Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025.
Theo R. Welling
/
Free4All
Lindy Slopper performs on Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025, at .ZACK Lounge.
Theo R. Welling
/
Free4All
Big Mike Aguirre performs on Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025, at Urban Chestnut.
Theo R. Welling
/
Free4All
Aida Ade performs on Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025, at Sally's Rooftop.
Theo R. Welling
/
Free4All
Festival-goers enjoy music on Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025, at Urban Chestnut.
Theo R. Welling
/
Free4All
Emily Wallace performs on Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025, at Sally's Rooftop.
Theo R. Welling
/
Free4All
Shinra Knives performs on Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025, at .ZACK Theatre.
Mabel Suen
/
Free4All
Crim Dolla Cray performs on Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025, at Sophie's Artist Lounge.
Mabel Suen
/
Free4All
S.A.Y performs on Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025, at The Dark Room.
Mabel Suen
/
Free4All
Shawn Moses Trio performs on Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025, at Central Stage.
Theo R. Welling
/
Free4All
RENTS DUE performs on Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025, at .ZACK Theatre.
Mabel Suen
/
Free4All
Airrisa Reneé performs on Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025, at Central Stage.
Mabel Suen
/
Free4All
Glass Mattress performs on Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025, at The Dark Room.
Theo R. Welling
/
Free4All
Radiator Greys performs on Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025, at High Low
Theo R. Welling
/
Free4All
Festival goers enjoy the music during the Free 4 All STL festival on Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025, at the The Dark Room.
Theo R. Welling
/
Free4All
Festival goers enjoy the music on Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025, at Central Stage.
Theo R. Welling
/
Free4All
Space Quaker performs on Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025, at Central Stage.
Theo R. Welling
/
Free4All
Bates performs on Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025, at The Dark Room.
Theo R. Welling
/
Free4All
Shareholder performs on Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025, at .ZACK Theatre
Mabel Suen
/
Free4All
Shitstorm performs on Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025, at .ZACK Lounge.
Mabel Suen
/
Free4All
Dave Stone performs on Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025, at The Dark Room.
Mabel Suen
/
Free4All
Shitstorm performs on Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025, at .ZACK Lounge.
Mabel Suen
/
Free4All
Noah Fence performs on Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025, at The Dark Room.
Theo R. Welling
/
Free4All
Brawsh performs on Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025, at Urban Chestnut.
Mabel Suen
/
Free4All
Boreal Hills performs on Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025, at .ZACK Lounge.
Mabel Suen
/
Free4All
Po Mia performs on Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025, at Sally's Rooftop.
Mabel Suen
/
Free4All
Zach Sullentrup performs on Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025, at High Low.
Mabel Suen
/
Free4All
Mo Egeston All-Stars perform on Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025, at Central Stage.
Theo R. Welling
/
Free4All
Tawaine HMSLF performs on Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025, at Central Stage.
Mabel Suen
/
Free4All
Midwest Avengers perform on Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025, at The Dark Room.
Mabel Suen
/
Free4All
Justin Ra performs on Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025, at High Low.
Mabel Suen
/
Free4All
DDare Bionic performs on Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025, at High Low.
Mabel Suen
/
Free4All
Lofty's Comet performs on Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025, at The Dark Room.
Mabel Suen
/
Free4All
Davie Napalm performs on Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025, at Sophie's Artist Lounge.
Mabel Suen
/
Free4All
The Domino Effect performs on Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025, at The Dark Room.
Mabel Suen
/
Free4All
Pealds performs on Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025, at Central Stage.
Mabel Suen
/
Free4All
