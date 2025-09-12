Everything you need to know about St. Louis' first Free 4 All in 50 photos

St. Louis is a music city. Its breadth and depth of genre alone will delight any music fan willing to pay a small cover charge to one of the region’s many venues.

At the inaugural Free 4 All music showcase in the Grand Center and Midtown neighborhoods last weekend, St. Louis’ music lovers were spoiled rotten. A hundred local acts with sonic range from hip-hop, indie rock, EDM, folk and root music were all given time to shine at no cost. Attendees of all walks of life flowed freely from venues like Sophie’s Artist Lounge and .ZACK for DJ and acoustic sets.

Music scene veterans like Bates at the Dark Room , Bruiser Queen at Sally’s Rooftop Garden & Terrace and Big Mike Aguirre fresh from his five-year stay in the Caribbean post-COVID lockdown did a solo set at the Urban Chestnut Biergarten. They shared stages with newer “so St. Louis” outfits like Glass Mattress — which Free 4 All co-founder Joe Hess highlighted on July’s St. Louis on the Air new music episode — and Soumir who is no stranger to the stage but recently started performing their own original music.

Putting on two full days of music across nine stages, making sure musicians are taken care of and audiences entertained is no easy feat — and Free 4 All organizers are already planning their return next year. Until then, showcase attendees have these pictures to relive a weekend full of music and community.

See photos from Free 4 All from St. Louis' Theo Welling and Mabel Suen:

Mabel Suen / Free4All Bruiser Queen performs on Saturday at Sally's Rooftop.

Mabel Suen / Free4All Prairie Rehab performs at 3333 Washington on Saturday.

Mabel Suen / Free4All Soumir performs on Sunday at High Low.

Theo R. Welling / Free4All The Mall performs on Sunday at .ZACK Theatre.

Mabel Suen / Free4All Sprite performs on Sunday at Central Stage.

Theo R. Welling / Free4All Susie Cue performs on Sunday at High Low.

Mabel Suen / Free4All Eric Hall performs on Saturday at High Low.

Mabel Suen / Free4All Googolplexia performs on Saturday at Urban Chestnut.

Theo R. Welling / Free4All Middle Class Fashion performs on Saturday at .ZACK Theatre.

Theo R. Welling / Free4All Matt F Basler performs on Saturday at .ZACK Theatre.

Mabel Suen / Free4All Cheap Knives performs on Saturday at 3333 Washington.

Theo R. Welling / Free4All People enjoy musical performances during the Free 4 All STL festival on Saturday at .ZACK Theatre.

Theo R. Welling / Free4All Allison 9 performs on Saturday at High Low.

Theo R. Welling / Free4All People gather outside of High Low for the Free 4 All STL festival on Saturday.

Theo R. Welling / Free4All Lindy Slopper performs on Saturday at .ZACK Lounge.

Theo R. Welling / Free4All Big Mike Aguirre performs on Sunday at Urban Chestnut.

Theo R. Welling / Free4All Aida Ade performs on Sunday at Sally's Rooftop.

Theo R. Welling / Free4All Festivalgoers enjoy music on Sunday at Urban Chestnut.

Theo R. Welling / Free4All Emily Wallace performs on Sunday at Sally's Rooftop.

Mabel Suen / Free4All Shinra Knives performs on Saturday at .ZACK Theatre.

Mabel Suen / Free4All Crim Dolla Cray performs on Saturday at Sophie's Artist Lounge.

Mabel Suen / Free4All S.A.Y performs on Saturday at the Dark Room.

Theo R. Welling / Free4All Shawn Moses Trio performs on Saturday at Central Stage.

Mabel Suen / Free4All RENTS DUE performs on Saturday at .ZACK Theatre.

Mabel Suen / Free4All Airrisa Reneé performs on Saturday at Central Stage.

Theo R. Welling / Free4All Glass Mattress performs on Saturday at the Dark Room.

Theo R. Welling / Free4All Radiator Greys performs on Saturday at High Low.

Theo R. Welling / Free4All Festivalgoers enjoy the music during the Free 4 All STL festival on Saturday at the Dark Room.

Theo R. Welling / Free4All Festivalgoers enjoy the music on Saturday at Central Stage.

Theo R. Welling / Free4All Space Quaker performs on Saturday at Central Stage.

Theo R. Welling / Free4All Bates performs on Saturday at the Dark Room.

Mabel Suen / Free4All Shareholder performs on Sunday at .ZACK Theatre.

Mabel Suen / Free4All Shitstorm performs on Sunday at .ZACK Lounge.

Mabel Suen / Free4All Dave Stone performs on Sunday at the Dark Room.

Mabel Suen / Free4All Shitstorm performs on Sunday at .ZACK Lounge.

Theo R. Welling / Free4All Noah Fence performs on Sunday at the Dark Room.

Mabel Suen / Free4All Brawsh performs on Sunday at Urban Chestnut.

Mabel Suen / Free4All Boreal Hills performs on Sunday at .ZACK Lounge.

Mabel Suen / Free4All Po Mia performs on Saturday at Sally's Rooftop.

Mabel Suen / Free4All Zach Sullentrup performs on Sunday at High Low.

Theo R. Welling / Free4All Mo Egeston All-Stars perform on Sunday at Central Stage.

Mabel Suen / Free4All Tawaine HMSLF performs on Sunday at Central Stage.

Mabel Suen / Free4All Midwest Avengers perform on Sunday at the Dark Room.

Mabel Suen / Free4All Justin Ra performs on Sunday at High Low.

Mabel Suen / Free4All DDare Bionic performs on Sunday at High Low.

Mabel Suen / Free4All Lofty's Comet performs on Sunday at the Dark Room.

Mabel Suen / Free4All Davie Napalm performs on Sunday at Sophie's Artist Lounge.

Mabel Suen / Free4All The Domino Effect performs on Sunday at the Dark Room.