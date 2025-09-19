17 great small clubs to discover local music in St. Louis

Josephine Baker, Chuck Berry, Tina Turner, Nelly and so many other great musicians got their starts in St. Louis. And the scene isn’t slowing down or only made up of talents who have already broken through to the national stage.

One of the best ways to find those musicians is to go out to a club and see what you can find. To that end, we compiled a nondefinitive list of some of our favorite spots within city limits to walk into and discover the next great St. Louis musician before the rest of the world.

Atomic By Jamo

4140 Manchester Ave., Forest Park Southeast

Bar and venue with a large outdoor patio in the Grove. Local and national acts of multiple genres.

Blue Strawberry

364 N. Boyle Ave., Central West End

Intimate nightclub with a small stage that features a mix of genres including Americana, blues, jazz, R&B and more.

Broadway Oyster Bar

736 S. Broadway, Downtown

Legendary St. Louis club featuring New Orleans cuisine and rock, reggae, bluegrass, blues, funk, R&B, roots and jam music

Theo R. Welling / Free4All Noah Fence performs on Sept. 7 at the Dark Room.

CBGB

3163 S. Grand Blvd., Tower Grove South

Find rock, alternative and punk at this cash-only dive bar. It’s equally known for its bathroom, which has toilets that face one another.

Dark Room at the Grandel

3610 Grandel Square, Grand Center

Upscale bar and restaurant that showcases photography and live jazz, rock, singer-songwriters and more

Golden Record

2720 Cherokee St., Gravois Park

This Cherokee Arts District venue has a DIY vibe and books music of all genres, including glitch.

HandleBar

4127 Manchester Ave., Forest Park Southeast

Find DJs, EDM, soul and more at this bike-themed bar and dance club with a large outdoor patio

Heavy Anchor

5226 Gravois Ave., Bevo Mill

Punk, indie and hardcore acts take the stage at this south city venue with a mission to put local talent on display.

Honky Tonk STL

756 S. 4th St., downtown

This downtown venue features live country music five days a week.

Mississippi Underground

1441 N. 2nd St., Near North Riverfront

Dance club in the industrial area near the Mississippi river that showcases EDM and electronic music.

Off Broadway

3509 Lemp Ave., Marine Villa

Find rock, indie, alternative, punk and more at this long-running venue near the historic Lemp Brewery complex.

Platypus

4501 Manchester Ave., Forest Park Southeast

Along with a celebrated cocktail menu and arguably the best popcorn chicken in town, Platypus serves music lovers with indie, rock, metal and DJs.

Red Flag

3040 Locust St., Midtown

Heavy metal, hardcore, hip-hop, electronic and more at this Midtown venue

Sinkhole

7423 S. Broadway St., Patch

This club with a strong DIY vibe (that also doubles as a recording studio) features metal, grunge, alternative, rock and more.

Sophie’s Artist Lounge

3333 Washington Ave., Grand Center

Find art installations, cocktails and squishy lounge seating as well as nightly resident DJs

The Crack Fox

1114 Olive St., Downtown

Extensive cocktail and mocktail menu as well as drag, comedy, trivia and disco, house, goth, industrial, punk and more.