St. Louis food magazine Feast shutters, lays off staff

St. Louis food magazine Feast is no more.

Managing Editor Shannon Weber announced that owner Lee Enterprises had cut the publication in an Instagram story on Friday. She said there was no plan from Lee to announce Feast’s closure.

Feast will stop producing its e-edition and producing new articles for its website after the October issue is published, said St. Louis Post-Dispatch spokesperson Tracy Rouch by email. The daily newspaper, a sister publication of Feast, will continue to produce food content.

Weber wrote that the publication had been killed “effective immediately” and that her position was eliminated.

She said she'll remain active in the food scene and keep the spirit of Feast going but didn’t know what that looked like yet.

“There are people on the Post Dispatch side that fought for me; some harder than others,” she wrote. “But national corporations largely do not care about fight or heart, and I am a line item that can be cut. They do not care about Feast or what it means or does for a city; they care about the dollars they get from a city.”

Feast ended its print issue in November 2024 in the wake of the Post-Dispatch shutting down its local press, laying off 72 workers in the process. The publication also laid off six newsroom employees earlier in the year.

Cat Neville founded Feast in 2010 as a monthly print magazine. It became quarterly in May 2023, according to the Riverfront Times.

