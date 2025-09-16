Striking Boeing workers to vote on union-proposed counteroffer Friday

The local machinists union, which has been on strike from Boeing for more than six weeks, will hold a vote on its own four-year contract counteroffer Friday.

Members of IAM Union District 837 rejected Boeing’s third offer 57% to 43% last week.

The proposal from the union’s bargaining committee contains 401(k) contributions which the union said are in line with other Boeing employees. It also improves wage increases for employees at the top of the pay scale and adds a $10,000 signing bonus, up from the $4,000 bonus in the previous contract. The bonus can be deferred into a 401(k) or a Health Savings Account.

All other items from the last contract remain the same.

Boeing St. Louis Vice President of Air Dominance Dan Gillian criticized the announcement.

“This publicity stunt is a waste of time that will not help the parties reach a deal,” Gillian said in a statement. “The union continues to create false expectations by voting on an offer we never made, including terms we’ve expressly told them we won’t accept.”

If union members approve the contract, it will be submitted to Boeing as a pre-approved agreement. If Boeing declines the offer, the union said it will continue to strike and be ready to return to the negotiation table with the company.

The vote will be held Friday from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the St. Louis Music Park.