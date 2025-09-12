Union rejects third Boeing St. Louis contract proposal, strike continues

The local machinists union has voted down Boeing St. Louis’ third contract proposal, continuing the strike that started on Aug. 4.

The International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers District 837 negotiating committee had reached a tentative agreement with Boeing on Wednesday. The five-year contract would have raised the average general wage increase from 40% to 45% and included a $4,000 signing bonus.

It did not make changes to vacation time or other benefits from the previous contract proposal.

The union reported that 57% of the members who voted rejected the agreement.