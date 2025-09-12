© 2025 St. Louis Public Radio
Union rejects third Boeing St. Louis contract proposal, strike continues

St. Louis Public Radio | By Olivia Mizelle
Published September 12, 2025 at 12:02 PM CDT
Chevy Williams, a flight operations mechanic at Boeing's Berkeley location, holds a picket sign as he and other Boeing workers protest over contract negotiations on Monday, August 4, 2025, outside Boeing company's facility in St. Charles, Missouri.
Lylee Gibbs
/
St. Louis Public Radio
Chevy Williams, a flight operations mechanic at Boeing's Berkeley location, holds a picket sign on Aug. 4 outside Boeing's facility in St. Charles.

The local machinists union has voted down Boeing St. Louis’ third contract proposal, continuing the strike that started on Aug. 4.

The International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers District 837 negotiating committee had reached a tentative agreement with Boeing on Wednesday. The five-year contract would have raised the average general wage increase from 40% to 45% and included a $4,000 signing bonus.

It did not make changes to vacation time or other benefits from the previous contract proposal.

The union reported that 57% of the members who voted rejected the agreement.
Olivia Mizelle
Olivia Mizelle is St. Louis Public Radio's newsroom intern for Summer '25 and a recent graduate of the University of Missouri.
See stories by Olivia Mizelle
