Union and Boeing St. Louis reach tentative contract agreement to end strike
The local machinists union has reached a tentative agreement with Boeing St. Louis.
Members of IAM District 837 have been on strike for over a month after rejecting two contracts from the company.
The five-year tentative agreement includes improvements to general wage increases and restores a signing bonus that was removed from the previous contract, both of which were reasons union members remained on strike.
Union members will vote on the agreement on Friday between 8 a.m. and 11 a.m. at the St. Louis Music Park.
This is a developing story that will be updated