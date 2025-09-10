Union and Boeing St. Louis reach tentative contract agreement to end strike

The local machinists union has reached a tentative agreement with Boeing St. Louis.

Members of IAM District 837 have been on strike for over a month after rejecting two contracts from the company.

The five-year tentative agreement includes improvements to general wage increases and restores a signing bonus that was removed from the previous contract, both of which were reasons union members remained on strike.

Union members will vote on the agreement on Friday between 8 a.m. and 11 a.m. at the St. Louis Music Park.

This is a developing story that will be updated