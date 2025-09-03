No immediate plans for Boeing contract talks as strike enters second month

As about 3,200 unionized Boeing workers enter the second month of their strike, there are no immediate plans for further contract talks.

Boeing and the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers District 837 have not met since Aug. 25.

Boeing St. Louis Vice President of Air Dominance Dan Gilllian said Wednesday morning he is willing to make small changes to the contract, but the economics will stay the same.

“The discussions have been about more of everything, more in all areas, and I don’t see that as viable,” Gillian said. “The offer we have on the table remains available for union consideration.”

IAM District 837 members are not accepting small changes.

“Our members at Boeing are standing together for more than just ‘minor adjustments,’” IAM District 837 President Tom Boelling said in a statement. “They want fair pay increases, faster wage progression and an increased ratification bonus.”

A $5,000 bonus for ratifying the contract was removed because it was contingent on an Aug. 3 approval.

Gillian said the current contract, which was rejected on Aug. 3, “remains strong.” He said it includes 40% average wage growth over four years, more vacation time, more sick time and a faster progression to the top of the pay scale.

Employees who are not at the top of the pay scale, which is 78% of all union workers, could get up to a 60% wage increase, Gillian said. Those at the top of the pay scale will have a pay increase of about 16%, which creates the 40% average that Gillian cited. One major concern from union members is that senior employees’ wages do not increase at the same rate as others.

Matt Paronish, a mechanic for Boeing, said he will continue striking until Boeing makes the changes the union wants.

“They need to unfreeze wages. They need to make the [general wage increase] better. 401(k) needs to be better. Vacation needs to be better. It all needs to be better,” Paronish said.

As of Monday, the striking union workers no longer have health insurance coverage. Paronish said for him, this is a “non-factor.”

“I don't have any health issues that require health insurance,” Paronish said. “I can stay out as long as I need.”

Gillian said there are several hundred employees currently working at the Boeing factories in Berkeley, St. Charles and Mascoutah. He said their performance has been better than expected, but the lack of workers has affected the company’s work.

Some IAM District 837 members are comparing this contract to the one that ended a significant strike in 2024, Gillian said. That contract included a $12,000 ratification bonus and a 43.65% general wage increase.

“Ten years in Seattle since the last contract, three years in St Louis since the last contract,” Gillian said. “The cost of living is quite different. It makes sense for the deals to be different.”

Gillian said he is concerned that only 10% of union workers have gotten a personalized wage statement from the company, which details how the contract benefits each individual. This can be accessed on Boeing’s website.

He also said 30% of union members did not participate in the last vote.

“I'd love to see, when there is a next vote, 100% voter turnout,” Gillian said.

Gillian emphasized that the union’s negotiating team recommended the original contract in July. But Boelling said the union members, not the negotiators, get the final say.

“Our members are the ones who decide their future, not the company, not politicians, not IAM Union leadership, not anyone else,” Boelling said.