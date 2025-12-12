St. Louis aldermen pass earnings tax vote, election bills

St. Louis residents will vote in April whether to retain the city’s earnings tax.

Mayor Cara Spencer on Friday signed legislation putting the tax on the ballot. The Board of Aldermen voted earlier in the day 14-1 to pass the bill.

The 1% tax on the salaries of people who live or work in the city makes up one-third of the city’s general revenue fund. The tax renewal vote must happen every five years as the result of a 2010 statewide referendum. If voters say no, the tax phases out over 10 years.

Elections code changes

Aldermen on Friday also sent Spencer legislation that makes it cheaper to run for office in St. Louis.

Ninth Ward Alderman Michael Browning’s bill reduces the filing fee for alderperson from more than $700 to $100. Candidates for citywide officers would pay $250 to be on the ballot.

The legislation also requires a primary election even if two or fewer candidates run for a seat and sets out the process in case of a tie.

Browning and other supporters say the measure corrects some of the problems that emerged after the city adopted approval voting in 2024. Opponents disagreed, arguing it would actually mess things up further. Approval voting allows people to choose more than one candidate in the primary election.

Spencer is still reviewing the legislation.

Friday’s meeting was scheduled to be the last for 2025. But aldermen will be back in the chamber on Wednesday to speed up a bill directing $350,000 of city funds to Heat Up St. Louis for utility assistance.