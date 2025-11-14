Earnings tax could once again go in front of St. Louis voters this April

St. Louis aldermen approved a bill on Friday that seeks to once again ask voters to renew the city’s earnings tax.

If approved, the city will put the question on the April 7, 2026, ballot.

The city imposes a 1% tax on the earned income of people who live or work in the city.

According to the city’s most recent fiscal year-end report , it collected roughly $219 million from the earnings tax in 2024 and around $209 million in the 2025 fiscal year. That’s a roughly 4.8 percent drop.

Those losses were offset by one-time revenues deferred from prior years and an increase in interest earnings.