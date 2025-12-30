St. Louis police warn against gunfire ahead of New Year celebrations

There’s two days left in 2025 and police are warning people not to fire guns as new year celebrations ensue in the coming days.

Sgt. Sean Mazzola of the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department on Tuesday reminded residents of Blair’s Law , a Missouri statute that went into effect in August 2024 and not only prohibits celebratory gunfire, but also creates statewide penalties for it.

The law was named after Blair Shanahan Lane, from Kansas City, who was killed in 2011 by a stray bullet during the 4th of July. Mazzola said officers in uniform and plain clothes will patrol city neighborhoods Wednesday in what they’re calling a “fun without guns” detail. He declined to share how many officers will be on patrol or their specific locations.

He said officers will be on high alert, and those caught firing guns will be arrested. Under Blair’s Law, a first offense would be a Class A misdemeanor, with felony charges on further offenses.

“Shooting guns to celebrate the New Year is not only dangerous, but it's illegal,” Mazzola said. “It can lead to injury and unnecessary property damage. Bullets fired into the air do not disappear — they come down with enough force to injure or kill someone. What goes up must come down.”

“New Year's Eve should be a time of celebration, not fear or tragedy,” he added. “Don't end 2025 or start 2026 with a misdemeanor or felony.”

He said officers will also be on the lookout for drunk drivers and encouraged people to have designated drivers and to utilize rideshare services.

Police say they’ve documented 38 incidents of reckless gunfire under Blair's law since it went into effect. The number of people charged was not immediately available Tuesday. Mazzola noted that city police use shot spotter technology and community reports to monitor hotspots.

Last New Year’s Eve, police said they received 532 calls for service between 6 p.m. and 2 a.m. In 2023 they received 501 calls and in 2022, 328 calls. In 2021, Mazzola said they fielded 684 requests.

“Obviously this is a strain on our 911 system,” Mazzola said. “And when people really do need help and there's an emergency, life threatening emergency, it makes it hard for people to get in and get in touch with 911 operators. So this is something that we all need to come together as a community to make sure that people who need help, get help.”