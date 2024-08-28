Celebrating with gunfire in Missouri? Think again, because Blair's Law is now in effect

A public safety law signed last month by Missouri Gov. Mike Parson that prohibits celebratory gunfire and creates statewide penalties for it went into effect Wednesday.

The law was finally passed after one family fought for years for legislative change following the death of a loved one, Blair Shanahan Lane, from Kansas City, who was killed in 2011 by a stray bullet over the 4th of July.

Under Blair’s Law , a first offense would be a Class A misdemeanor, with felony charges on further offenses. Senate Bill 754 also includes greater penalties for harming or killing a police dog and the establishment of a cybercrimes task force.

Rep. Mark Sharp, D-Kansas City, sponsored the bill for several sessions and said Wednesday that Lane’s mother, Michele Shanahan DeMoss, has had to relive the loss of her daughter for more than a decade.

“It’s a very special day, and we are very happy,” Sharp said, adding that he and Lane’s family are working with police chiefs across the state to enforce the new law. “It’s been a 12- to 13-year effort for Blair’s mother. I mean how many trips has she made to Jefferson City advocating for this legislative change? So many lives have been changed due to celebratory gunfire and senseless and reckless gunfire before Blair and even after Blair. It seems like we have a case every year.

“Hopefully we can save some lives if this is enforced correctly.”

He said while the majority of cities in Missouri don’t experience celebratory gunfire causing harm very often, Kansas City and St. Louis do.

In addition to Blair’s Law, several other laws also went into effect Wednesday:

• HB2122 modifies the authority of the Missouri state auditor, giving the office power to audit all or part of any political subdivision or other governmental entity if, after an investigation of the political subdivision or governmental entity, the auditor believes an improper governmental activity has occurred. Audits can also be conducted when requested by prosecuting and circuit attorneys or law enforcement agencies.

• HB 1751 modifies provisions relating to solid waste disposal area permits in Kansas City.

• HB 2634 prohibits Planned Parenthood and affiliates from receiving taxpayer money.

• HB 2062 expands and clarifies some property rights in Missouri. HOAs aren’t allowed to restrict the ownership of chickens in neighborhoods, with some exceptions.

• HB 2057 adds “streaming content” to the state's definition of video services so that providers like Netflix and Hulu aren't subjected to local taxes and franchise fees.