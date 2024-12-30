St. Louis city leaders remind residents about Blair’s Law banning celebratory gunfire

Celebrations marking the beginning of the new year are imminent, and public safety leaders in St. Louis are reminding city residents that gunfire will not be tolerated.

The new statute known as Blair’s Law went into effect on Aug. 28 and bans celebratory gunfire, with statewide penalties for those who violate it. It was named for 11-year-old Blair Shanahan Lane of Kansas City, who was killed in 2011 by a stray bullet on the Fourth of July. Her family fought for years for legislation to prevent similar tragedies.

According to St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones, roughly 1,300 people die from gunfires across the state each year, and children are disproportionately impacted.

“Gun violence is one of the top concerns that I hear from residents all over the city, and we collaborated with our colleagues at the Board of Aldermen and the State House and Missouri Senate to ensure those that act irresponsibly will be held accountable,” Jones said. “Simply put, guns have no place in your New Year's Eve celebration.”

St. Louis Fire Chief Dennis Jenkerson echoed sentiments made by St. Louis Police Chief Robert Tracy on Monday about the dangers of firing guns — what goes up, must come down, he said.

“There's children out there,” Jenkerson said. “We've had fire trucks, we've had ambulances hit by these bullets coming back down. The only way that we have a safe and happy new year is to abide by the new rules. Don't celebrate with guns, pay attention, respect your neighbors, and let's have a Happy New Year.”

If Blair’s Law is violated, the first offense would be a Class A misdemeanor, Tracy said. The second offense is a Class E felony, and the third is a Class D felony. Senate Bill 754 includes greater penalties for harming or killing a police dog and the establishment of a cyber crimes task force.

“Officers will be enforcing this law and charging people under this new statute when appropriate,” Tracy said. “If you see someone firing a weapon, say something. Call 911, do not approach that individual, but it's important to get a good description of the person so the officers will know who to look for when they respond.”

Tracy declined to give a specific number but said additional officers will be on patrol during New Year’s Eve across the city, and extra officers will be assigned to solely respond to calls about shots fired, including Shot Spotter activations.

He encouraged people to plan ahead and coordinate designated drivers if consuming alcohol.

“Do not drink and drive,” Tracy added. “There are several rideshare apps available, like Uber and Lyft. If you don't already have it, download it and please use it.”

