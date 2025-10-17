Thousands expected at more than a dozen ‘No Kings’ protests in St. Louis region Saturday

Another round of ‘No Kings’ protests are planned nationwide for Saturday, with more than a dozen happening in the St. Louis region.

National organizers of the rallies project that millions of people will demonstrate against the Trump administration. The events are happening amid a shutdown of the federal government, as federal troops are being deployed in American cities and as congressional redistricting fights continue in Missouri and other states.

Leading Republicans have called the gatherings “anti-American” and say the rallies will involve people who “hate America.” During the initial round of “No Kings” protests in June, Senator Eric Schmitt of Missouri pointed a finger at billionaire George Soros, a Democratic donor, saying he was largely responsible for financing the events.

In St. Louis, the largest gathering Saturday is expected downtown at Kiener Plaza , where groups will gather starting at noon. Other protests are planned in Ballwin, St. Peters, Sappington and others. In Illinois, Quincy and several metro east communities including Belleville and Edwardsville are also holding rallies. Organizers say they expect crowds to “peacefully celebrate their First Amendment right to protest.”