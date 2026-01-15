Introducing “Meet Me” Transcript

In St. Louis, it doesn’t take much to find a divide. There are the invisible lines we draw around politics, high schools… and even pizza toppings. And then, there are the big divides, like the 150-year-old split between St. Louis city and county.

I’m Luis Antonio Perez, host of “Meet Me,” a new podcast from St. Louis Public Radio about connecting across divides to find a way forward. We’ll be back in your feed soon with our first episode. Subscribe now so you don’t miss it.