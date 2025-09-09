Luis Antonio Perez is an award-winning producer with more than 15 years of experience in public radio, specializing in community-first projects.

At Colorado Public Radio, his work earned Podcast Academy "Ambie" nominations, a New York Festivals Radio award, a Webby honor, and regional SPJ and Edward R. Murrow awards. Previously at Chicago Public Media, he helped pioneer the Urban Alternative Radio format and led community audio storytelling workshops. Luis also served as board president of the Association of Independents in Radio and is a proud alumnus of AIR’s New Voices program.

A first-generation Puerto Rican–Colombian, Luis holds a master’s in Leadership for Creative Enterprises from Northwestern University and a bachelor’s from Columbia College Chicago. In his spare time, Luis enjoys attending and performing at story slams, photographing with both his digital SLR and 35mm film cameras, and exploring the local food scene. Lu lives in The Lou with his high school sweetheart and regularly visits family and friends in Chicago.