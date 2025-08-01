Boeing makes ‘best and final’ proposal as threat of machinists strike looms

More than 3,200 members of the St. Louis machinists union will vote on a modified contract proposal from Boeing on Sunday.

Earlier this week, members of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers District 837 overwhelmingly rejected the last contract proposal, saying in a release that it “fell short of addressing the priorities and sacrifices of the skilled IAM Union workforce.”

A union representative did not immediately respond to request for comment Friday.

One of the members’ largest concerns was the alternative workweek schedule proposal, said Dan Gillian, Boeing St. Louis vice president of air dominance. This change would have enabled the company to schedule employees for four consecutive 10-hour shifts Monday to Friday, or three consecutive 12-hour shifts Friday to Monday.

The new proposal does not include this provision and leaves work hours and overtime as they are now. It adds a 50 cents-per-hour pay increase with an additive for good attendance for employees at the top of the pay scale and changes the pension multiplier to $10 the first year instead of $5 in the second and third year. The rest of the original contract is unchanged.

“Three changes in the offer, the rest remains the same, and it will remain the same, which is the best offer we’ve ever made to IAM 837,” Gillian said.

He said the contract includes a 20% pay increase for all other employees over four years. This means an employee making $75,000 a year now will make $102,600 in four years, not including incentives and overtime pay. However, the union argues that this deal is unfair because employees at the top of the pay scale aren’t eligible for the same pay increase under the deal.

Gillian also said the original deal increased vacation time, sick time and a “world class” 401(k) program.

“It is our last, best and final offer and, we think, a very compelling offer,” Gillian said.

If the union votes no on it, members will strike starting at midnight Monday. Gillian said Boeing has a plan in place for a strike, which the workers already have authorized, but he hopes the members vote yes.

“Nobody wins in a strike. Our employees won't win in a strike. Our company doesn't, and our customers certainly don't,” Gillian said. “So while we don't want that to be the outcome, we have prepared in case that is what we see happen on Sunday.”

Under the contingency plan, employees not represented by the union will still come to work and limited production will continue, but Boeing won’t be building products as it normally does.