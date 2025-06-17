Boeing and local machinist union to start contract talks

The St. Louis-area machinists union is scheduled to start contract negotiations with Boeing today.

Last fall, a seven-week strike in Washington state that shut down Boeing factories there was ended by an agreement that included a 38% general wage increase over four years. The International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers District 837 president told the St. Louis Business Journal that he is striving for a similar agreement.

The strike in Washington was closely followed by nearly 700 layoffs at Boeing locations in the St. Louis area and thousands nationwide. Of the St. Louis employees laid off, 111 were IAM members.

In March, the company was awarded a government contract to build the Air Force’s next-generation F-47 fighter jet at its defense branch in St. Louis.