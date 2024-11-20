© 2024 St. Louis Public Radio
Boeing to lay off almost 700 workers in the St. Louis region

St. Louis Public Radio | By Jessica Rogen
Published November 20, 2024 at 4:28 PM CST
A plane is being assembled inside a Boeing facility.
Eric Shindelbower
/
The Boeing Company
Boeing employs almost 17,000 workers at three St. Louis-area facilities.

Boeing said Wednesday it will lay off 692 employees at its Missouri locations.

It’s part of a 10% workforce reduction the company announced in October after a seven-week strike halted production. The Arlington, Virginia, company employs about 170,000 employees nationwide and 17,000 at three regional facilities.

Boeing will let go 363 employees from its Berkeley location, 239 in Hazelwood and 68 from the St. Charles facility. Those affected have varied job titles such as engineers, project managers, accountants and planners.

The company called the move a “difficult decision.”

The layoffs will take effect on Jan. 17 of next year. The workers will receive severance and subsidized health care for up to three months after that date.

Boeing began notifying workers of layoffs last week, and union officials told the St. Louis Business Journal that 111 union employees were among the losses.

In October, the company reported a third-quarter loss of almost $6 billion.
Jessica Rogen
Jessica Rogen is the Digital Editor at St. Louis Public Radio.
