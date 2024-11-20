Boeing to lay off almost 700 workers in the St. Louis region

Boeing said Wednesday it will lay off 692 employees at its Missouri locations.

It’s part of a 10% workforce reduction the company announced in October after a seven-week strike halted production. The Arlington, Virginia, company employs about 170,000 employees nationwide and 17,000 at three regional facilities.

Boeing will let go 363 employees from its Berkeley location, 239 in Hazelwood and 68 from the St. Charles facility. Those affected have varied job titles such as engineers, project managers, accountants and planners.

The company called the move a “difficult decision.”

The layoffs will take effect on Jan. 17 of next year. The workers will receive severance and subsidized health care for up to three months after that date.

Boeing began notifying workers of layoffs last week, and union officials told the S t. Louis Business Journal that 111 union employees were among the losses.