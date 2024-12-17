Francis Howell Superintendent moving to Kirkwood; Schneider to lead Parkway

Two St. Louis County school districts will have new leaders starting in the 2025-26 school year.

Kenneth Roumpos, the current superintendent of Francis Howell School District, will become superintendent of the Kirkwood School District . Melissa Schneider will take the top job at the Parkway School District. Both will start in their new roles on July 1, 2025.

The Kirkwood Board of Education unanimously voted to hire Roumpos during a school board meeting Monday night.

Schneider will lead Parkway Schools after current Superintendent Keith Marty announced his retirement in June.

Roumpos is the third superintendent to leave Francis Howell since the COVID-19 pandemic began in 2020.

Francis Howell faces more transition

The Francis Howell Board of Education voted unanimously last week to release Roumpos from his contract at the end of this school year. He joined the district as deputy superintendent in July 2020 and then stepped in as interim superintendent after Nathan Hoven retired in 2022. He officially took the role of superintendent in July 2023.

“Dr. Roumpos has made an overwhelmingly positive impact during his time at Francis Howell,” Adam Bertrand, Francis Howell school board president, said in a statement. “His ability to bring people together, concentrate effort on key priorities, and champion excellence for all students has helped take our District to a new level, and will continue over the next six months as we search for our next leader.”

Francis Howell has been the focus of many culture war battles in recent years. The district rolled out a new version of Black history and literature curricula this fall after the board voted to revise them last spring.

In August, the board voted to prohibit teachers from discussing gender identity in the classroom. The school board also voted to ban books that have references to drugs, alcohol or sexual conduct. They also implemented a policy that allows parents to challenge any books taught in the district.

Roumpos said in a statement that he does not plan to move his family out of the Francis Howell school district but plans to be an engaged parent and community member.

Parkway School District Melissa Schneider will be the new superintendent of the Parkway School District.

“Francis Howell is an amazing district full of talented and dedicated individuals who give their all each and every day to serve our students and families,” Roumpos said in a statement. “I am proud of all that we have accomplished together, and I have no doubt that this community will continue to thrive in the years to come.”

Parkway looks to Colorado for new leadership

Schneider joins the district from Thompson School District in Loveland, Colorado, where she currently serves as the assistant superintendent of learning services.

“I am honored to join Parkway and build on its strong foundation of excellence,” Schneider said in a statement. “Parkway is committed to many of the things that matter to me – student well-being, academic success, continuous improvement, and a supportive community.”

Schneider plans to join Marty in the spring to learn the ropes and prepare for the transition in the summer. Marty will retire 14 years as superintendent.

