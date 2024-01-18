Francis Howell students walk out to protest school board’s proposed Black studies changes

Students from three Francis Howell high schools in St. Charles County walked out of class Thursday to protest the district’s decision to alter its Black history and literature courses.

Students walked out of Francis Howell High School, Francis Howell Central High School and Francis Howell North High School at 11:35 a.m. Some held signs that read "Black Voices Matter" and others signs with messages critical of the school board members who voted for the change.

Students have been protesting since last month when the school board voted 5-2 to remove the two courses because the curriculums were based in part on social justice standards developed by the Southern Poverty Law Center. The vote sparked outrage among students, parents and alumni who accused the board for erasing Black history.

The board president said the courses will return under a politically neutral standard.

“I have a huge issue with the board trying to A, take that away but B, making it politically neutral,” said Lauren Chance, a senior at Francis Howell North High School. “It’s not politically neutral, the board is trying to whitewash our history.”

Chance took Black History during her sophomore year and said the course helped shape her identity.

Eric Lee / St. Louis Public Radio Lauren Chance, a senior at Francis Howell North High School, talks to media on Thursday during an interview with media after a protest of the school board's decision to remove Black history and literature courses at Francis Howell North High School in St. Charles.

Students also spoke at the rally, sharing their experiences taking the classes. Francis Howell North Senior Ryann Lovelace Brown said Black History was an eye-opening class.

“I don't understand what was wrong with the course that I took, because I personally think it was an accurate class,” Brown said. “I don't understand what a politically neutral class for black history would look like and I don't think there can be a politically neutral Black History class.”

The district introduced the courses in 2021, a year after the murder of George Floyd led some parents, students and educators to call for the district to focus on racial equity.

But the school board’s makeup changed after an election last year, with a conservative-majority focused on changing district policies. Last year, the board sunsetted the district’s anti-racism resolution. Some board members also have proposed but tabled a bathroom policy that requires transgender students to use the bathroom that corresponds with their assigned sex at birth.

“I have been very disappointed and upset with the board because they just continue to disappoint students of color, especially our Black student community,” Francis Howell North senior Kyndall Bovinett said. “It was very insane to me to think that those classes were just taken away when they were just introduced to our curriculum not too long ago.”

Chance helped create the Students for Francis Howell Instagram page with Francis Howell North Sophomore Harper Schneider to organize protests and created a Change.org petition to pressure the district to bring back the classes as designed. Last week, many students wore all black on the first day back from winter break.

“As students, we won't stand discrimination of any kind, and that as students we need to see inclusivity and diversity in our schools and in our classes,” Schneider said.

