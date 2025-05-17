Photos: St. Louis begins recovery after a powerful tornado ripped through the city

St. Louis residents are beginning to recover after an EF-3 tornado tore through central and northern parts of the city, damaging thousands of homes and killing five people.

Shirley Everett, 88, was sitting just inside the front window of her home on Red Bud Avenue in north St. Louis when the sky suddenly turned dark.

"I heard a real loud wind, a loud noise, and then the windows started shaking and rattling," she said. "I knew there was a disaster going on."

Dozens of volunteers from across the city gathered in north St. Louis — especially along Red Bud Avenue — to help clear bricks, tree limbs and shattered glass.

Jes Star, 32, from Tower Grove East, said the historic significance of north city and the devastation compelled her to help however she could.

"I woke up this morning and was like, 'That was incredibly close to where I live,'" she said, adding it was lucky her neighborhood was spared. "It is not luck that this part of the city will not receive as much support and services than other parts."

Rasheen Aldridge, alderman for the 14th Ward, echoed those concerns as he joined cleanup efforts in the neighborhood alongside other elected officials.

"It literally had looked like a bomb had just went off. Blocks and blocks of homes that are just gone," he said. "It's heartbreaking. ... The rebuild is not going to happen overnight."

For Everett, seeing neighbors and strangers come together to help her community has made the world's difference to her.

"It's so sweet that people care about each other," she said, holding back tears as she watched volunteers work. "We need to get together more because north St. Louis has been neglected so long."

See photos of the cleanup efforts by St. Louis Public Radio visuals editor Brian Munoz, Lylee Gibbs, Cristina Fletes-Mach and Woodscreek's Kyle Pyatt below:

Lylee Gibbs / St. Louis Public Radio Patricia Ming, 65, leans on the front gate of her home on Enright Avenue which was damaged by a tornado on Wednesday, May 28, 2025, in north St. Louis. Ming has lived in the house since she was 3 years old. “I never thought something like this would happen in this neighborhood," she said. "You hear about it in little counties and think, ‘Oh, they didn’t build those houses right.’ But we have brick houses — and look what it did to us.”



1 of 3 — 052825_StormDamage_06.JPG A damaged and standing home sit next to one another on Enright Avenue a week after a tornado swept the area May 28, 2025 on Enright Avenue in St. Louis, Missouri. Lylee Gibbs / St. Louis Public Radio 2 of 3 — 052825_StormDamage_09.JPG Sandra Harris, 58, looks towards the back of her tornado-damaged retirement home where her two-story back porch used to be May 28, 2025 on Enright Avenue in St. Louis, Missouri. Lylee Gibbs / St. Louis Public Radio 3 of 3 — 052825_StormDamage_10.JPG Patricia Ming, 65, looks at the interior roof on the third floor of her tornado-damaged home May 28, 2025 on Enright Avenue in St. Louis, Missouri. Lylee Gibbs / St. Louis Public Radio

Lylee Gibbs / St. Louis Public Radio St. Louis Mayor Cara Spencer points at floor plans for the upstairs of the Peter & Paul Community Service shelter building under construction on Wednesday, May 28, 2025, in north St. Louis. The space was purchased a year ago by Peter & Paul to be used as an emergency shelter and transitional housing, according to CEO Anthony D’Agostino.

Lylee Gibbs / St. Louis Public Radio A poster of the painting "The Scream" by Edvard Munch hangs in a hallway of a tornado-damaged home on Wednesday, May 28, 2025, on Enright Avenue.

Lylee Gibbs / St. Louis Public Radio Kelly Wichmann, 26, stands under her tornado-damaged roof along Waterman Boulevard on Wednesday, May 28, 2025.

Lylee Gibbs / St. Louis Public Radio Debris and tree limbs litter the sidewalk in front of the Waterman Boulevard condo on Wednesday, May 28, 2025, where 26-year-old Kelly Wichmann lived before a tornado displaced her.

LYLEE GIBBS Anthony Phillips of the Missouri National Guard cuts a zip tie with a knife as the guard sets up a debris collection site at the Farragut Elementary School on Thursday, May 29, 2025, in north St. Louis.

Lylee Gibbs / St. Louis Public Radio Tenelle Winmore, 33, stands outside the back of his tornado-damaged property on Lewis Place on Tuesday, May 27, 2025, in north St. Louis. He was in the process of remodeling it before a deadly EF3 tornado ripped through the city.

Cristina Fletes-Mach / St. Louis Public Radio Annette Smith, 61, looks through the damage left by last week’s tornado in the backyard of her Fountain Park home on Tuesday. St. Louis was hit by an EF-3 tornado on May 16 that devastated the area. Several organizations came to the area to provide goods and services to those affected, including the Bullet Related Injury Clinic (BRIC), which assisted Smith after she was struck by a stray bullet in her home in 2021.

Cristina Fletes-Mach / St. Louis Public Radio An uprooted tree and damaged homes along Fountain Ave. in St. Louis on Tuesday.

Cristina Fletes-Mach / St. Louis Public Radio Suni April, 25, of the MOHO Justice Coalition, holds 4-year-old Chase, a Maltese, while taking a break from tornado relief efforts to enjoy a scoop of ice cream on Tuesday. Scoops of Joy was handing out free ice cream in the Fountain Park neighborhood of St. Louis after the area was hit by an EF-3 tornado last week.

Cristina Fletes-Mach / St. Louis Public Radio William Porterfield, 38, with World Central Kitchen, grabs a case of water from a van while assisting with tornado relief efforts in the Fountain Park neighborhood of St. Louis on Tuesday.

Cristina Fletes-Mach / St. Louis Public Radio Free clothes for tornado victims hang next to where the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. statue once stood in the Fountain Park neighborhood of St. Louis on Tuesday. A statue of the civil rights leader was knocked over after an EF-3 tornado struck the area last week.

St. Louis Public Radio Kim Madden, 69, hangs up free clothes for those in need in the Fountain Park neighborhood of St. Louis on Tuesday. Volunteers from several organizations are providing goods and services for those affected by the EF-3 tornado that tore through the area last week.

Steven Reason, 48, of St. Louis, poses for a portrait on his bed in a Red Cross shelter at the 12th and Park Recreation Center on Tuesday. Last week's EF-3 tornado severely damaged the building where he was living.

Cristina Fletes-Mach / St. Louis Public Radio FEMA Emergency Management Specialist James Doll assesses tornado damage in the Kingsway East neighborhood of St. Louis on Wednesday.

Cristina Fletes-Mach / St. Louis Public Radio FEMA Emergency Management Specialists James Doll, left, and Kayla West assess tornado damage in St. Louis' Kingsway East neighborhood on Wednesday.

Cristina Fletes-Mach / St. Louis Public Radio From left: Florence Bills, Earleana Scott, Tina Turner and Margaret White prepare to release balloons on Bayard Ave. in north St. Louis on Tuesday in honor of Rena Scott-Lyles, who was killed in the tornado last week.

Cristina Fletes-Mach / St. Louis Public Radio Friends and family release balloons on Bayard Ave. in St. Louis on Tuesday, May 20, 2025, in honor of Rena Scott-Lyles, who was killed in last week's tornado. Scott-Lyles' three-story home, which has been in the family for more than 100 years, collapsed as she ran to her basement.

Cristina Fletes-Mach / St. Louis Public Radio Broken trees and damaged homes line Fountain Ave. in St. Louis on Tuesday. The neighborhood was hard hit by the May 16th tornado.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Destroyed brick sheds and car garages are enveloped by broken power lines and debris along Euclid Avenue on Monday in north St. Louis.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Travion McCorvey, of St. Louis’ Jeff-Vander-Lou neighborhood, left, and Dalvin Murrow, of Florissant, clear trees from Murrow's grandma’s home on Monday in north St. Louis. An EF-3 tornado ripped through the city last Friday, killing 5 and damaging thousands of buildings.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Fisher Morrow, of St. John, tosses a tree chunk into the back of a truck while cleaning fallen trees from his grandmother’s property on Monday in north St. Louis. An EF-3 tornado ripped through the city last Friday, killing 5 and damaging thousands of buildings.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Kevin Nolan speaks about the damage to his Sacramento Avenue home on Monday in north St. Louis. An EF-3 tornado ripped through the city last Friday, killing 5 and damaging thousands of buildings.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Dolly Baskin stands where her bedroom used to be at her north St. Louis home on Saturday. A storm on Friday blew the roof off and ripped off the back of her home.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Large trees were knocked down — along with the sidewalk — after an EF3 tornado ripped through the city.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Marco Turner picks up bricks and debris on Saturday after a tornado ripped through north St. Louis the evening before.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Bricks are stacked outside of a tornado-damaged home on Monday in north St. Louis.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Brick buildings lay crumbled on Saturday after an EF3 tornado ripped through the city on Friday afternoon, killing at least five and damaging thousands of homes in north St. Louis.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Joseph Marshall, 63, pauses while speaking about a tree limb piercing his home’s wall on Saturday in north St. Louis. An EF3 tornado ripped through the city on Friday afternoon, killing at least five and damaging thousands of homes.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio St. Louis Board of Aldermen President Megan Green, left, helps pick up debris alongside Jay Nelson, Green’s chief of staff, on Saturday in north St. Louis.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Sam Mosley, of Jennings, grills hot dogs and burgers on Saturday in north St. Louis. Mosley and a group of volunteers prepared free food for area residents who suffered the impacts of a storm that ripped through the city on Friday.

Kyle Pyatt / Special to St. Louis Public Radio Thousands of north St. Louis homes are damaged on Saturday, the day after an EF3 tornado ripped through the city.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Dolly Baskin assesses damage down Penrose Street while standing in front of her north St. Louis home on Saturday.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Dolly Baskin assesses damage to a bedroom on Saturday in north St. Louis. Storms and a tornado swept through a large part of the city’s center the prior day, damaging thousands of homes and leaving at least five people dead.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio A picture is one of the lone things left on Dolly Baskin’s walls on Saturday in north St. Louis.

Kyle Pyatt / Special to St. Louis Public Radio A man peeks out of a door frame as thousands of north St. Louis homes are damaged on Saturday, the day after an EF3 tornado ripped through the city.

Kyle Pyatt / Special to St. Louis Public Radio Two homes show significant damage in the Fountain Park neighborhood on Saturday, the day after a powerful tornado ripped through St. Louis.

Kyle Pyatt / Special to St. Louis Public Radio Two people take in the damage in the Fountain Park neighborhood on Saturday. The area was hit hard by a tornado the day before.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio St. Louis Parks worker Ronald Love, 38, helps clear out fall trees from O’Fallon Park on Saturday in north St. Louis.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Alex Cadigan, of Affton, left, helps Sam Campbell haul a large tree limb in north St. Louis on Saturday — the day after an EF3 tornado ripped through central and northern St. Louis.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Joey Meinert, 32, of St. Louis’ Carondelet neighborhood, helps cut up wood from fallen trees on Saturday in north St. Louis.

Kyle Pyatt / Special to St. Louis Public Radio A truck trailer is flipped on its side at the corner of Natural Bridge Avenue and North Newstead Avenue on Saturday after an EF3 tornado ripped through north St. Louis the day prior.

Kyle Pyatt / Special to St. Louis Public Radio Two people take in the damage in the Fountain Park neighborhood on Saturday. The area was hit hard by a tornado the day before.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Isaiah Davis, 8, has his photo taken while posing on a fallen tree by his mother, Felicia Brooks-Davis, both of Benton Park, on Saturday in north St. Louis.

Kyle Pyatt / Special to St. Louis Public Radio Volunteers with a tent of supplies set up in Fountain Park Saturday, where a powerful tornado toppled trees and damaged nearby homes and buildings.

Kyle Pyatt / Special to St. Louis Public Radio People walk in Fountain Park on Saturday, the day after a powerful tornado toppled trees and damaged nearby buildings.

Kyle Pyatt / Special to St. Louis Public Radio The Centennial Christian Church was damaged during a tornado near Fountain Park in north St. Louis.

Kyle Pyatt / Special to St. Louis Public Radio Two homes show significant damage in the Fountain Park neighborhood on Saturday, the day after a powerful tornado ripped through St. Louis.

Kyle Pyatt / Special to St. Louis Public Radio Two people repair a roof in the Fountain Park neighborhood of St. Louis on Saturday, the day after a powerful tornado hit the region.

Kyle Pyatt / Special to St. Louis Public Radio People walk in Fountain Park Saturday, the day after a powerful tornado toppled trees and damaged nearby buildings.

Kyle Pyatt / Special to St. Louis Public Radio Major damage at Centennial Christian Church near Fountain Park in St. Louis was visible Saturday after a powerful tornado hit the area.

Kyle Pyatt / Special to St. Louis Public Radio The destroyed steeple of Centennial Christian Church in the Fountain Park neighborhood of St. Louis frames the city's skyline on Saturday.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Debra El, of downtown St. Louis, rejoices after volunteers are able to get roof lining off the road on Saturday in north St. Louis.

This story has been updated.