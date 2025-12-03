© 2025 St. Louis Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

U.S. Army Corps to spend more money to clean up Coldwater Creek

St. Louis Public Radio | By Jason Rosenbaum
Published December 3, 2025 at 3:21 PM CST
Coldwater Creek on Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024 in Black Jack. The community requested the Environmental Protection Agency to conduct Technical Assistance Needs Assessment (TANA) and Technical Assistance Services for Communities (TASC) for Cold Water Creek and the St. Louis airport.
Eric Lee
/
St. Louis Public Radio
Coldwater Creek in January 2024 in Black Jack

More funding is coming to help clean up Coldwater Creek.

In a press release, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ St. Louis district said that it would spend $40.5 million on accelerating “remediation activities at the St. Louis Airport Site Vicinity Properties (SLAPS VPs), which includes Coldwater Creek, and the St. Louis Downtown Site (SLDS).

“Protecting the health of our communities remains our top priority. This funding allows our team to continue the disciplined, science-based remediation work that residents expect and deserve. We will keep the public informed every step of the way as we move this project forward,” said Col. Andy Pannier, district engineer and commander of the St. Louis district, in a statement.

Before the Army Corps of Engineers made its announcement, U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley praised the decision on his X account.

“Finally. The Army Corps just confirmed to me that, at my request, they will commit an additional $40.5 million for cleanup of Coldwater Creek!” Hawley wrote. “Long overdue.”

Manhattan Project-era nuclear waste contaminated Coldwater Creek throughout parts of the 20th century, and numerous studies have found that people who either lived near or swam in the creek were more likely to contract diseases associated with nuclear waste exposure.

Earlier this summer, Harvard researchers released a study linking those who lived near Coldwater Creek in north St. Louis County to increased instances of cancer.

St. Louis Public Radio’s Kate Grumke contributed reporting to this article.
Tags
News Briefs Josh HawleyTop StoriesColdwater CreekU.S. Army Corps of Engineers
Jason Rosenbaum
Jason is the politics correspondent for St. Louis Public Radio.
See stories by Jason Rosenbaum
Related Content