How St. Louisans can apply for compensation from radiation exposure

The Radiation Exposure Compensation Act was expanded earlier this summer, and leaders in St. Louis County are attempting to make it easier to access the application.

The act compensates individuals who develop cancers or other diseases due to radiation exposure from U.S. nuclear weapons testing or from uranium mining.

The program, which had been dormant since 2024, now includes ZIP codes throughout the St. Louis region for the first time. Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., was successful in expanding RECA to extend coverage to current and former residents who were exposed to radioactive waste produced by the Manhattan Project, or those who have lived close to Coldwater Creek.

A ZIP code in the Metro East that also contained a factory that processed uranium and thorium did not make it into the latest RECA expansion.

Those who lived in, worked or went to school in the impacted Missouri zip codes after Jan. 1, 1949, and contracted certain cancers are eligible for compensation, said St. Louis County Executive Sam Page on Wednesday during a press conference in Clayton.

He said he anticipates payouts could cost more than $4 billion.

“We expect up to 300,000 people to be eligible for this compensation based on where they lived or worked or attended school,” Page said. “So I encourage anyone who may be eligible for RECA to visit our webpage, stlouiscountymo.gov, and click on the RECA claim form now available button.”

Page said qualifying individuals can receive a one-time, tax-free payment of $50,000 or reimbursement of out-of-pocket medical expenses with no cap.

For now, a 24-page printable copy of the application is available.

“It'll be available electronically in December, so it's a little bit more difficult to manage, and the documents have to be certified,” Page said. “But there was a lot of eagerness in the community to get this going, because it’s time-limited, and we want to get people started with the application.”

Danielle Spradley previously worked with Congresswoman Cori Bush on RECA issues. Now a spokeswoman for St. Louis County, Spradley said it was during that work that she learned members of her own family had grown up near Coldwater Creek and qualified for compensation under the act.

She warned people to be wary of scammers .

“We’ve already seen cases where there are people saying that they are an attorney and they will fill out their applications for people,” Spradley said. “This was before the application was even out, trying to charge exorbitant fees for helping to fill out these applications. By law, they can only charge 2% to help someone fill out an application, and if you are getting calls (from) someone trying to charge you exorbitant fees to help you fill out your application, please report that.

“It's a huge deal for people that have been sick for a long time,” she added.

The program is currently authorized to run through December 2027.

Additional information on applying

● Under the RECA law, people wanting to make a claim for compensation must be able to prove they were “physically present” in these ZIP codes for at least two years after Jan. 1, 1949, either at a place of residence, work or school.

● People making successful claims can get $50,000 or reimbursement for their documented out-of-pocket medical expenses, whichever is greater. Survivors of victims can get $25,000.

● Hawley’s office says people wanting to make a claim should prepare their documents: proof of residency or having worked or attended school in the affected area; proof of medical conditions, including medical records, and proof of out-of-pocket expenses.

● Individuals can call the state attorney general’s office to report scams.

● Those interested in applying for RECA compensation can obtain an application here on the county’s website. The U.S. Department of Justice also has an online portal that isn’t available until December, but applications can also be downloaded here . The form must be completed and mailed, along with documentation to: U.S. Department of Justice, Radiation Exposure Compensation Program, P.O. Box 146, Ben Franklin Station, Washington, D.C. 20044-0146.

Page’s indictment

Wednesday marked one of the first press availabilities for Page since a grand jury indicted him late last month.

Page is facing two misdemeanor election offenses and two counts of felony theft “by deceit” over the spending of county money. At issue is a mailer his office sent out about Proposition B, a failed countywide initiative that would have allowed the St. Louis County Council to fire his department heads.

Even though the majority of the council is generally hostile to Page, few of the members have called for him to step down until the legal process runs its course. Page is due in court later this month.

When asked if he would consider stepping down, Page replied: “I'm not going to answer any questions. And I understand you have a job to do, and you have to ask these questions, but you also have to understand that this isn't the place for that.”

“And there'll be a time and a place, but it's not right now,” Page said. “But right now I'm going to do the work of running the county. I don't think I did anything wrong, and we'll cooperate with this investigation. But there's a lot of work to do in St. Louis County, and I'm going to keep doing it.”

Page declined to say if he plans on running for another term as county executive. State Sen. Brian Williams, D-University City, announced his candidacy last week – and other Democrats, including Councilwoman Shalonda Webb, D-St. Louis County, could jump into the 2026 contest.

“I won't be making any announcements, as I always do, about my plans for the next election cycle until the end of the year,” Page said. “I'm always prepared. But I'll make a formal announcement when we're closer to the election.”

Councilman Dennis Hancock officially kicked off his county executive bid earlier this week. The Fenton Republican told St. Louis Public Radio earlier this year he would forgo reelection to his county council seat to run for the countywide post.