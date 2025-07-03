© 2025 St. Louis Public Radio
Radiation exposure funding for Missourians passes in reconciliation bill

St. Louis Public Radio | By Will Bauer,
Kate Grumke
Published July 3, 2025 at 3:55 PM CDT
A woman holds a sign advocating for Radiation Exposure Compensation Act (RECA) during a press conference on Friday, April 5, 2024, at St. Cin Park in Hazelwood. Members of Congress are calling on Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, R-Louisiana, to vote on RECA when the House of Representatives returns to session.
Eric Lee
/
St. Louis Public Radio
An expansion of the Radiation Exposure Compensation Act to include 21 Missouri ZIP Codes scattered throughout St. Louis, St. Louis County and St Charles County now awaits President Donald Trump’s signature.

St. Louisans could soon receive money if they are sick after living, working or going to school near nuclear radiation.

Tucked away in the massive “One Big Beautiful Bill” that the U.S. House of Representatives passed Friday afternoon is an expansion of the Radiation Exposure Compensation Act. That’s the federal fund for people with illnesses tied to U.S. nuclear programs.

The expansion means residents of 21 Missouri ZIP codes will soon be eligible to receive compensation. Those are 63031, 63033, 63034, 63042, 63045, 63074, 63114, 63135, 63138, 63044, 63121, 63140, 63145, 63147, 63102, 63304, 63134, 63043, 63341, 63368, and 63367.

St. Louis, St. Louis County and St. Charles County had not been included in the original program, despite well-documented contamination from World War II-era bomb making.

This expansion of RECA did not include a Metro East zip code, where radioactive metals were also processed.

The addition of Missouri serves as a big win for longtime local advocates, who’ve argued the St. Louis region had been left behind.

Sen. Josh Hawley advocated for the bill and celebrated its inclusion Thursday.

“To all the radiation survivors and nuclear veterans across the country: WE DID IT,” Hawley posted on social media. “Today, we have prevailed. Your country thanks you and honors your sacrifice.”
