Radiation exposure funding for Missourians passes in reconciliation bill

St. Louisans could soon receive money if they are sick after living, working or going to school near nuclear radiation.

Tucked away in the massive “ One Big Beautiful Bill ” that the U.S. House of Representatives passed Friday afternoon is an expansion of the Radiation Exposure Compensation Act. That’s the federal fund for people with illnesses tied to U.S. nuclear programs.

The expansion means residents of 21 Missouri ZIP codes will soon be eligible to receive compensation. Those are 63031, 63033, 63034, 63042, 63045, 63074, 63114, 63135, 63138, 63044, 63121, 63140, 63145, 63147, 63102, 63304, 63134, 63043, 63341, 63368, and 63367.

St. Louis, St. Louis County and St. Charles County had not been included in the original program, despite well-documented contamination from World War II-era bomb making.

This expansion of RECA did not include a Metro East zip code , where radioactive metals were also processed.

The addition of Missouri serves as a big win for longtime local advocates, who’ve argued the St. Louis region had been left behind.

Sen. Josh Hawley advocated for the bill and celebrated its inclusion Thursday.