How you can support St. Louis' tornado relief efforts — and get help if you need it

How you can support St. Louis' tornado relief efforts — and get help if you need it

St. Louis Public Radio | By Hiba Ahmad,
Chad DavisKate GrumkeLara Hamdan
Published May 17, 2025 at 2:47 PM CDT
Updated May 17, 2025 at 4:21 PM CDT
Alex Cadigan, of Affton, left, helps Sam Campbell, haul a large tree limb that was broken after an EF3 tornado ripped through the central and northern corridor of St. Louis on Saturday, May 17, 2025, in north St. Louis.
Brian Munoz
/
St. Louis Public Radio
Alex Cadigan, of Affton, left, helps Sam Campbell haul a large tree limb in north St. Louis after an EF3 tornado ripped through the central and northern corridor of St. Louis on Friday.

St. Louis residents are beginning to pick up their lives after severe thunderstorms and a confirmed EF3 tornado tore through parts of the city on Friday.

Five people were confirmed dead and dozens of residents were hospitalized with injuries. Many have been discharged, according to a Barnes-Jewish Hospital spokesperson.

As city officials are working to assess the damage, neighbors and local community organizations are coming together to start the cleanup process. Many are clearing branches and debris from sidewalks and streets, while others are looking for shelter after being displaced by the storm.

United Way STL has launched an intake form for those impacted by the storms who require additional assistance, including food and housing. Find that form here or call 211 for more information.

Catholic Charities of St. Louis has an intake form on its website to help connect residents with food, housing and other assistance. Find that form here.

Non-English-speaking residents can contact Gilberto Pinela, director of the Office of New Americans, for assistance at pinelag@stlouis-mo.gov.

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has started a temporary relief fund to support recovery efforts. Information can be found here.

Local organizations are advising volunteers to donate money to help pay for supplies or join organized cleanup efforts.

Shelters

The Greater St. Louis chapter of the American Red Cross has opened three shelters in the city at the following locations:

Grace United Methodist Church
6199 Waterman Blvd.

Friendly Temple Outreach Center
6356 Dr. Martin Luther King Dr.

12th & Park Recreation Center
1410 S. Tucker Blvd.

Red Cross shelters do not require ID or proof of residency.

The shelters will meet immediate needs such as food, water and basic medical assistance, said LaKricia Cox, executive director of the American Red Cross Greater St. Louis chapter.

“At one of our locations, we have 75 people,” Cox said. “But from what we're hearing from the community, as I've been talking to people, we know we can expect much more people coming in.”

The shelters also provide health and mental health services. People can call 1-800-RED CROSS for assistance.

Food and supplies 

Organizer: Food City STL
Location: YMCA
Address: 4343 W. Florissant Ave.

Organizer: Sikhs of MO
Location: City Plaza Schnucks
Address: 3431 Union Blvd.

Cleanup/Volunteer efforts

Local organizations ForTheCultureSTL and Action St. Louis have a call out for volunteers to join food and supplies distributions. A sign-up form is here.

Volunteers on Lee Road in north St. Louis are asking for people to donate dumpsters or large containers to collect tree debris.

Debris drop-off 

North City
O’Fallon Park, Rec Complex parking lot
Sherman Park, upper parking lot

South City
Carondelet Mulch Heaps Area, east end of park off Holly Hills and west of YMCA

If you know of other resources to support St. Louisans impacted by the storms, please contact us feedback@stlpr.org.

This story has been updated.
TornadoExtreme WeatherClimate ChangeSt. LouisUrban LeagueAction St. LouisFor The Culture STLAmerican Red Cross
Hiba Ahmad
Hiba Ahmad is the education reporter for St. Louis Public Radio.
See stories by Hiba Ahmad
Chad Davis
Chad is a general assignment reporter at St. Louis Public Radio.
See stories by Chad Davis
Kate Grumke
Kate Grumke covers the environment, climate and agriculture for St. Louis Public Radio and Harvest Public Media.
See stories by Kate Grumke
Lara Hamdan
Lara is the Engagement Editor at St. Louis Public Radio.
See stories by Lara Hamdan
