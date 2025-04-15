Photos: G-Eazy, Marc E. Bassy and Goody Grace woo fans and pack the Pageant

G-Eazy lit up the stage at the Pageant on Monday night as his North American Helium tour rolled into St. Louis, performing to a packed and energetic crowd.

The rapper and producer — known for collaborations with stars like Halsey, Cardi B and A$AP Rocky — kicked off the night with a high-energy performance of “One of Them,” his track featuring Big Sean.

The song set the tone for the evening, highlighting G-Eazy’s lyrical prowess, weaving themes of life, love and his relentless drive to succeed despite adversity.

Canadian artist Goody Grace and Bay Area singer-songwriter Marc E. Bassy opened the show. G-Eazy made a surprise appearance during Bassy’s set for his tracks "Some Kind of Drug" and "Slide." Bassy returned later during G-Eazy’s set, performing a notable rendition of "You & Me."

The performance was a journey through G-Eazy's discography, as the Oakland native revisited fan favorites from earlier in his career. He closed out the main set with “Me, Myself & I," featuring Bebe Rexha.

The high-octane concert closed out with G-Eazy's 2024 track "Anxiety."

See more photos from G-Eazy, Marc E. Bassy and Goody Grace's performance below:

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Marc E. Bassy’s belt buckle showcases a frog playing a lute.

