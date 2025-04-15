© 2025 St. Louis Public Radio
Photos: G-Eazy, Marc E. Bassy and Goody Grace woo fans and pack the Pageant

St. Louis Public Radio | By Brian Munoz
Published April 15, 2025 at 10:20 AM CDT
G-Eazy performs during his Helium Tour on Monday, April 14, 2025, at The Pageant.
Brian Munoz
/
St. Louis Public Radio
G-Eazy opens his Helium Tour with "One of Them" at the Pageant on Monday night.

G-Eazy lit up the stage at the Pageant on Monday night as his North American Helium tour rolled into St. Louis, performing to a packed and energetic crowd.

The rapper and producer — known for collaborations with stars like Halsey, Cardi B and A$AP Rocky — kicked off the night with a high-energy performance of “One of Them,” his track featuring Big Sean.

The song set the tone for the evening, highlighting G-Eazy’s lyrical prowess, weaving themes of life, love and his relentless drive to succeed despite adversity.

Canadian artist Goody Grace and Bay Area singer-songwriter Marc E. Bassy opened the show. G-Eazy made a surprise appearance during Bassy’s set for his tracks "Some Kind of Drug" and "Slide." Bassy returned later during G-Eazy’s set, performing a notable rendition of "You & Me."

The performance was a journey through G-Eazy's discography, as the Oakland native revisited fan favorites from earlier in his career. He closed out the main set with “Me, Myself & I," featuring Bebe Rexha.

The high-octane concert closed out with G-Eazy's 2024 track "Anxiety."

See more photos from G-Eazy, Marc E. Bassy and Goody Grace's performance below:

G-Eazy performs during his Helium Tour on Monday, April 14, 2025, at The Pageant.
Brian Munoz
/
St. Louis Public Radio
G-Eazy performs during his Helium tour on Monday at the Pageant.
Fans listen to G-Eazy perform during his Helium Tour on Monday, April 14, 2025, at The Pageant.
Brian Munoz
/
St. Louis Public Radio
Fans listen to G-Eazy perform during his Helium tour on Monday.
G-Eazy performs during his Helium Tour on Monday, April 14, 2025, at The Pageant.
Brian Munoz
/
St. Louis Public Radio
G-Eazy performs during his Helium tour at the Pageant on Monday.
G-Eazy performs during his Helium Tour on Monday, April 14, 2025, at The Pageant.
Brian Munoz
/
St. Louis Public Radio
G-Eazy performs during his Helium tour on Monday at the Pageant.
G-Eazy performs during his Helium Tour on Monday, April 14, 2025, at The Pageant.
Brian Munoz
/
St. Louis Public Radio
G-Eazy fans react as the rapper and producer performs during his Helium tour on Monday night.
G-Eazy performs during his Helium Tour on Monday, April 14, 2025, at The Pageant.
Brian Munoz
/
St. Louis Public Radio
G-Eazy performs during his Helium tour on Monday at the Pageant.
Fans listen to Marc E. Bassy perform during his Helium Tour on Monday, April 14, 2025, at The Pageant.
Brian Munoz
/
St. Louis Public Radio
Fans listen to Marc E. Bassy perform during his Helium tour on Monday.
Marc E. Bassy performs on Monday, April 14, 2025, at The Pageant.
Brian Munoz
/
St. Louis Public Radio
Marc E. Bassy performs on Monday at the Pageant.
Marc E. Bassy’s belt buckle showcasing a frog playing a lute during a performance on Monday, April 14, 2025, at The Pageant.
Brian Munoz
/
St. Louis Public Radio
Marc E. Bassy’s belt buckle showcases a frog playing a lute.
Marc E. Bassy performs on Monday, April 14, 2025, at The Pageant.
Brian Munoz
/
St. Louis Public Radio
Marc E. Bassy performs on Monday at the Pageant.
Fans listen to Marc E. Bassy perform during his Helium Tour on Monday, April 14, 2025, at The Pageant.
Brian Munoz
/
St. Louis Public Radio
Fans listen to Marc E. Bassy perform at the Pageant on Monday.
Marc E. Bassy performs on Monday, April 14, 2025, at The Pageant.
Brian Munoz
/
St. Louis Public Radio
Marc E. Bassy, a singer-songwriter from the Bay Area, performs on Monday night.
Goody Grace performs on Monday, April 14, 2025, at The Pageant.
Brian Munoz
/
St. Louis Public Radio
Goody Grace performs at the Pageant on Monday.
Goody Grace performs on Monday, April 14, 2025, at The Pageant.
Brian Munoz
/
St. Louis Public Radio
Goody Grace performs at the Pageant on Monday night.
Goody Grace performs on Monday, April 14, 2025, at The Pageant.
Brian Munoz
/
St. Louis Public Radio
Goody Grace performs at the Pageant on Monday night.
Goody Grace performs on Monday, April 14, 2025, at The Pageant.
Brian Munoz
/
St. Louis Public Radio
Goody Grace performs on Monday at the Pageant.
Goody Grace performs on Monday, April 14, 2025, at The Pageant.
Brian Munoz
/
St. Louis Public Radio
Goody Grace performs at the Pageant.
Goody Grace performs on Monday, April 14, 2025, at The Pageant.
Brian Munoz
/
St. Louis Public Radio
Goody Grace performs at the Pageant on Monday night.
Tags
Arts The PageantRap MusicMusicMusic producerConcertPhotojournalismTop Stories
Brian Munoz
Brian Munoz is the Visuals Editor at St. Louis Public Radio.
See stories by Brian Munoz
