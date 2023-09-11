Photos: Music at the Intersection brings weekend of soulful sounds to St. Louis

Thousands of music fans across the St. Louis region once again returned to Grand Center for the third annual Music at the Intersection festival.

Festival organizers said the event drew about 12,000 attendees over the weekend — about 3,500 more than last year’s festival.

Performances by Smino, Thundercat, Herbie Hancock, Masego, Angela Winbush, the Mighty Pines, Arrested Development, Ravyn Lenae, Cameo, Taj Mahal, Grandmaster Flash, Eric Donte and the Maxi Glamour Experience and others brought fans to the four stages on the festival grounds.

The event included a tribute to 50 years of hip-hop with DJs spinning rap records between performances, and radio veterans Edie Bee Anderson and Gentleman Jim Gates received the festival’s Legend Award for bringing hip-hop to the mainstream when they first played Sugarhill Gang's "Rapper’s Delight” on WESL in East St. Louis. Mayor Tishaura Jones also proclaimed Sept. 9 Angela Winbush Day and presented her with a proclamation.

“St. Louis giants were well represented, playing next to living legends and the best of A-list contemporary artists across a variety of genres,” Kranzberg Arts Foundation Executive Director Chris Hansen said in a statement. “A real celebration of community — and not a bad note played all weekend.”

A spokesperson said fans can expect another festival next year.

See photos from the 2023 Music at the Intersection festival by the St. Louis Public Radio team below:

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Festivalgoers listen to artists Jesse Dayton and Samantha Fish on Sunday during Music at the Intersection in Grand Center.

Tristen Rouse / St. Louis Public Radio Phony Ppl performs on Saturday at Music at the Intersection in Grand Center. The Brooklyn, N.Y.-based R&B and hip-hop group released its latest album, Euphonyus, in 2022.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio People react as Sandroniia Williams, 54, of downtown St. Louis, busts a move on Sunday during the Music at the Intersection festival in Grand Center.

Jeremy D. Goodwin / St. Louis Public Radio Kam Franklin, a vocalist with the Suffers, belts out a note on Saturday during the Music at the Intersection festival in Grand Center.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Kesha Kent, 46, of the Central West End, dances on Sunday during the Music at the Intersection festival in Grand Center.

Tristen Rouse / St. Louis Public Radio Hayvayah McGowan, left, and Blake Hall watch Phony Ppl perform on Saturday at the Music at the Intersection festival in Grand Center.

Jeremy D. Goodwin / St. Louis Public Radio Alonzo Townsend, left, recognizes artist Mvstermind for his contributions on the local music scene on Sunday during the Music at the Intersection festival in Grand Center.

Jeremy D. Goodwin / St. Louis Public Radio Speech, vocalist in the band Arrested Development, performs on Saturday during the Music at the Intersection festival in Grand Center.

Tristen Rouse / St. Louis Public Radio Eden Rae Cooper, left, and Augusta Cooper dance as Phony Ppl performs on Saturday at the Music at the Intersection festival in Grand Center.

Jeremy D. Goodwin / St. Louis Public Radio Herbie Hancock performs on Sunday during the Music at the Intersection festival in Grand Center.

Tristen Rouse / St. Louis Public Radio A fan carries a painting of Phony Ppl through the crowd to give to the band as it performs on Saturday at the Music at the Intersection festival in Grand Center.

Tristen Rouse / St. Louis Public Radio Big Mike Aguirre & the Blue City All Stars, joined by Renee Smith, perform on Saturday at the Music at the Intersection festival in Grand Center. Both acts originated in St. Louis’ historical blues, jazz and soul scenes.

Tristen Rouse / St. Louis Public Radio From left, Amber Huffmon, Andrea Kirk and Jayson Hanks watch Big Mike Aguirre & the Blue City All Stars, joined by Renee Smith, perform on Saturday at the Music at the Intersection festival in Grand Center.

Chad Davis / St. Louis Public Radio Christopher Smith Jr., known as “Smino,” performs on Saturday uring the Music at the Intersection festival in Grand Center.

Chad Davis / St. Louis Public Radio Micah Davis, known as "Masego," performs on Saturday during the Music at the Intersection festival in Grand Center.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Thundercat performs on Sunday during the Music at the Intersection festival in Grand Center.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Fans listen to Thundercat perform on Sunday during the Music at the Intersection festival in Grand Center.

St. Louis on the Air's Miya Norfleet and Emily Woodbury contributed audio reporting to this story.