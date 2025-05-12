© 2025 St. Louis Public Radio
Amid orders to cut funding for public media, here's what you can do to help.
Culture & History
St. Louis on the Air Podcast Cover
St. Louis on the Air

Robert Cohen captured St. Louis in photos. He reflects on 30+ years behind the lens

By Danny Wicentowski
Published May 12, 2025 at 4:00 AM CDT
St. Louis Post-Dispatch photographer Robert Cohen, center, works in Ferguson, Mo. during protests in October, 2014 surrounding the police shooting of Michael Brown. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com
David Carson
/
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
St. Louis Post-Dispatch photographer Robert Cohen, center in the white beanie, covers protests in October 2014 surrounding the Ferguson police shooting of Michael Brown Jr.

For more than two decades, Robert Cohen’s camera has captured the many sides of St. Louis.

April was his final month at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, concluding a nearly 40-year career across the country that spanned numerous changes in technology and the journalism industry.

Cohen took his first professional photography job in 1988 with The Sun-Tattler, a newspaper based in Hollywood, Florida. His career in photojournalism eventually brought him to St. Louis, where he spent 25 years with the Post-Dispatch.

Robert Cohen’s staff badge at The Sun-Tattler in southern Florida at the beginning of his decades-long photojournalism, left, and the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, where he recently retired.
Courtesy
/
Robert Cohen
Robert Cohen’s staff badge at The Sun-Tattler in southern Florida at the beginning of his decades-long photojournalism, left, and the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, where he recently retired.

His first assignments were in the years of black-and-white photography

“We came back and developed our film by hand, printed it by hand and brought the prints out to the desk editors who were designing the pages,” he told St. Louis on the Air. “It's a very step-by-step process.”

There were no digital cameras with Wi-Fi connections. Everything had to be transferred and produced quickly, even if that meant leaving an event early.

“If we covered a high school football game, we'd stay for about a quarter,” he said. “We'd rush back to the paper, we'd develop the film. When we printed the film, the film was usually still wet. We didn't have time to dry it.”

Cohen’s lens traced a dizzying number of topics, from the profound to the everyday. Twice a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize, his photos were included in the Post-Dispatch’s winning submission in 2015. It was Cohen who photographed Edward “Skeeda" Crawford throwing a tear gas canister during a night of protests — considered by many to be the most iconic image of the Ferguson Uprising.

Cohen took the photo shortly after midnight on Aug. 13, 2014. It was the start of a long stretch of late nights documenting the movements of protesters and police. When he photographed Crawford, Cohen didn’t realize he’d captured something special.

Edward Crawford tosses a tear gas canister fired by police who were trying to disperse protesters in Ferguson, Missouri on Aug. 13, 2014. Four days earlier, unarmed black teenager Michael Brown was shot to death by a police officer, igniting unrest in the St. Louis area and across the nation. Photo by Robert Cohen/St. Louis Post-Dispatch
Robert Cohen
/
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
Edward Crawford tosses a tear gas canister fired by police who were trying to disperse protesters in Ferguson on Aug. 13, 2014. Four days earlier, unarmed black teenager Michael Brown Jr. was shot to death by a police officer, igniting unrest in the St. Louis area and across the nation. Crawford spoke to the newspaper about the image in 2014.

“I didn't have a lot of reaction at the time because I was trying to get the picture to the paper before deadline,” Cohen said. “I've never had any picture that had this type of response. … It started showing up across the country on billboards and sides of buildings, and it just took on a life of its own. Within 24 hours on the streets of Ferguson, people were selling T-shirts with that image on it.”

On Friday’s St. Louis on the Air, Cohen reflected on his nearly 40-year career in photojournalism, discussing his time in Ferguson, photographing Albert Pujols’ 700th home run and more.

To hear the full interview with Robert Cohen listen to St. Louis on the Air on Apple PodcastsSpotifyYouTube or click the play button below.

Listen to Robert Cohen on 'St. Louis on the Air'

Please scroll down to see some notable images from Robert Cohen's career and the photos discussed in the interview.

"Open your mouth, Virg. C'mon, open your mouth for daddy," encourages Lawrence Carroll as he struggles to feed his wife a dinner of chicken nuggets at the side of her bed.
Robert Cohen
/
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
"Open your mouth, Virg. C'mon, open your mouth for Daddy," encourages Lawrence Carroll in 2002 as he struggles to feed his wife a dinner of chicken nuggets at the side of her bed. After more than 50 years as husband and wife, living together in the same house, raising their son, Lawrence and Virgie Carroll all but shared each breath. They walked together in Handy Park, read Scripture and attended church regularly, listened to their favorite old jazz recordings and entertained musical friends around their kitchen table. Despite Lawrence’s love and best efforts, however, Virgie’s health was failing. He could barely face the inevitable — that he wasn’t strong enough and couldn’t be attentive enough to keep his frail wife from danger. It was clear to their only child, Mark, that he had to do something to help his mother, his father — and himself. The photo story following Lawrence and Virgie Carroll was a Best of Show winner at the 2003 National Headliner Awards.
August 16, 2010 - The nostalgia of the Missouri State Fair is captured on one last roll of Kodachrome. Robert Cohen rcohen@post-dispatch.com
Robert Cohen
/
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
The nostalgia of the Missouri State Fair is captured on one last roll of Kodachrome in August 2010. Read the story.
Lightning strikes outside Room 306 of the old Lorraine Motel, where the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. was killed almost 50 years ago on Tuesday, April 3, 2018 in Memphis. On the night before King was shot, a rainstorm entered the city as he was preparing for his final speech at nearby Mason Temple. The motel is now the National Civil Rights Museum.
Robert Cohen
/
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
Lightning strikes outside Room 306 of the old Lorraine Motel, where the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. was killed, on April 3, 2018, in Memphis. On the night before King was shot in 1968, a rainstorm entered the city as he was preparing for his final speech at nearby Mason Temple. The motel is now the National Civil Rights Museum. See more of Robert Cohen's 2018 best photos.
"All I really need to accomplish are two lanes for my car," said Richard Burst as he clears snow from his driveway in Webster Groves, digging out from the snow on Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018.
Robert Cohen
/
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
"All I really need to accomplish are two lanes for my car," said Richard Burst as he cleared snow in Webster Groves on Nov. 15, 2018. St. Louis Post-Dispatch photojournalist Robert Cohen was honored by the National Headliner Awards for the image.
For too many years St. Louis has had one of the highest murder rates in the world. This year was no different. The city reached 262 people killed in 2020, reaching a homicide rate not seen in decades, and just five shy of an all-time record. ------------------------ "It's ok, let her go," yells a family member as Khalilah January sees her daughter Deosha "Princess" Purnell for a final time, supported by her brother Cedric Huntley and sister Dana Stegall on Sept. 25, 2020. Deosha, 15, was injured in a drive-by shooting at a gas station in the Riverview neighborhood and later died in a hospital.
Robert Cohen
/
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
For years, St. Louis has had one of the highest homicide rates in the world. The city reached 262 people killed in 2020, a total not seen in decades and just five shy of an all-time record. "It's OK, let her go," yells a family member as Khalilah January sees her daughter Deosha "Princess" Purnell for a final time, supported by her brother Cedric Huntley and sister Dana Stegall on Sept. 25, 2020. Deosha, 15, was wounded in a drive-by shooting at a gas station in the Riverview neighborhood and later died in a hospital.
LEFT: St. Louis firefighter Josh Roth carries a girl from a burning apartment, one of four children rescued from a burning home on Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019 near the Lafayette Square neighborhood in St. Louis. Three were in cardiac arrest and had to be revived. They were left unattended in the apartment. All four were listed in stable condition by late afternoon. RIGHT: As morning temperatures begin to rise, Jimmy Johnson sweeps dust and burning embers from a warming fire out of his living room on Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018. Resembling a dollhouse, the crumbling 1892 row home in north St. Louis along Interstate 70 is owned by the city's land bank. Johnson, 58, lives in the living room and sleeps in an adjoining closet. "This house could fall down at any time," said Johnson. "I guess God has my back."
Robert Cohen
/
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
LEFT: St. Louis firefighter Josh Roth carries a girl from a burning apartment, one of four children rescued on Aug. 15, 2019, near the Lafayette Square neighborhood in St. Louis. Three were in cardiac arrest and had to be revived. They had been left unattended in the apartment. All four were listed as stable in a hospital by late afternoon. RIGHT: As morning temperatures begin to rise, Jimmy Johnson sweeps dust and burning embers from a warming fire out of his living room on Oct. 24, 2018. Resembling a dollhouse, the crumbling 1892 row home in north St. Louis along Interstate 70 is owned by the city's land bank. Johnson, 58, lives in the living room and sleeps in an adjoining closet. "This house could fall down at any time," said Johnson. "I guess God has my back."
Oblivious to children passing in and out of her bedroom, Sharon smokes away her food stamps. A $50 book of stamps buys two '15-cent pieces', or two $15 rocks of crack cocaine. It disappears in minutes. Memphis. 1989.
Robert Cohen
/
Memphis Commercial-Appeal
Sharon smokes crack cocaine in her Memphis bedroom in 1989, unaware of children coming and going. A $50 booklet of food stamps buys two $15 rocks — gone in minutes.
Running out of both options and time, Cherri Trantham breaks down with her husband Joe, at the Budget Inn. The Tranthams were facing eviction from their motel room, which they have had since late August since losing their trailer. The couple spent their morning calling churches looking for help paying their hotel bill. "My family is very desperate right now," Cherri Trantham said. "I’m at my wit’s end."
Robert Cohen
/
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
Cherri Trantham breaks down alongside her husband, Joe, at the Budget Inn as the couple faces eviction from their motel room, where they had lived since losing their trailer in late August 2009. That morning, the Tranthams called churches seeking help to pay their hotel bill. "My family is very desperate right now," Cherri Trantham said. "I’m at my wit’s end." A collection of photographs from this story was named a finalist for the 2010 Pulitzer Prize in feature photography.
Fireworks go off in an empty Busch Stadium as the St. Louis Cardinals Dexter Fowler hits a solo fifth inning home run against the Pittsburgh Pirates to open the virus-delayed baseball season on Friday, July 24, 2020 at Busch Stadium. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com
Robert Cohen
/
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
Fireworks go off at an empty Busch Stadium as the St. Louis Cardinals' Dexter Fowler hits a solo home run in the fifth inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates to open the virus-delayed baseball season on July 24, 2020.
St. Louis Blues fans crush to get a touch of the Stanley Cup as Brayden Schenn walks it toward the Gateway Arch after the championship in downtown St. Louis on Saturday, June 15, 2019. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com.
Robert Cohen
/
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
St. Louis Blues fans crush to get a touch of the Stanley Cup as Brayden Schenn walks it toward the Gateway Arch after the championship parade in downtown St. Louis on June 15, 2019.
Eat-Rite Diner's Sarah Williams had cooked for only two take-out customers by nightfall in downtown St. Louis on Wednesday, March 18, 2020. "I have no idea what to think, I just want to go home at this point," said Williams. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com
Robert Cohen
/
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
Eat-Rite Diner's Sarah Williams had cooked for only two takeout customers by nightfall in downtown St. Louis during the pandemic on March 18, 2020. "I have no idea what to think, I just want to go home at this point," said Williams.

St. Louis Public Radio Visuals Editor Brian Munoz contributed to this report.

St. Louis on the Air” brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. The show is produced by Miya NorfleetEmily WoodburyDanny WicentowskiElaine Cha and Alex HeuerJada Jones is our production assistant. The audio engineer is Aaron Doerr.

Corrections: This story has been updated to clarify details about Cohen’s first job and the length of his career in St. Louis.

St. Louis on the Air Robert CohenSt. Louis Post-DispatchPhotojournalismPhotography
Danny Wicentowski
Danny Wicentowski is a producer for "St. Louis on the Air."
Related Content