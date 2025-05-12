Robert Cohen captured St. Louis in photos. He reflects on 30+ years behind the lens

For more than two decades, Robert Cohen’s camera has captured the many sides of St. Louis.
April was his final month at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, concluding a nearly 40-year career across the country that spanned numerous changes in technology and the journalism industry.
Cohen took his first professional photography job in 1988 with The Sun-Tattler, a newspaper based in Hollywood, Florida. His career in photojournalism eventually brought him to St. Louis, where he spent 25 years with the Post-Dispatch.
His first assignments were in the years of black-and-white photography
“We came back and developed our film by hand, printed it by hand and brought the prints out to the desk editors who were designing the pages,” he told St. Louis on the Air. “It's a very step-by-step process.”
There were no digital cameras with Wi-Fi connections. Everything had to be transferred and produced quickly, even if that meant leaving an event early.
“If we covered a high school football game, we'd stay for about a quarter,” he said. “We'd rush back to the paper, we'd develop the film. When we printed the film, the film was usually still wet. We didn't have time to dry it.”
Cohen’s lens traced a dizzying number of topics, from the profound to the everyday. Twice a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize, his photos were included in the Post-Dispatch’s winning submission in 2015. It was Cohen who photographed Edward “Skeeda" Crawford throwing a tear gas canister during a night of protests — considered by many to be the most iconic image of the Ferguson Uprising.
Cohen took the photo shortly after midnight on Aug. 13, 2014. It was the start of a long stretch of late nights documenting the movements of protesters and police. When he photographed Crawford, Cohen didn’t realize he’d captured something special.
“I didn't have a lot of reaction at the time because I was trying to get the picture to the paper before deadline,” Cohen said. “I've never had any picture that had this type of response. … It started showing up across the country on billboards and sides of buildings, and it just took on a life of its own. Within 24 hours on the streets of Ferguson, people were selling T-shirts with that image on it.”
On Friday’s St. Louis on the Air, Cohen reflected on his nearly 40-year career in photojournalism, discussing his time in Ferguson, photographing Albert Pujols’ 700th home run and more.
To hear the full interview with Robert Cohen listen to St. Louis on the Air on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube or click the play button below.
Listen to Robert Cohen on 'St. Louis on the Air'
Please scroll down to see some notable images from Robert Cohen's career and the photos discussed in the interview.