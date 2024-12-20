2024 in photos: The enduring moments that marked St. Louis' heartbeat and humanity

St. Louis is a community like no other.

The warmth of a loved one's embrace. The crunch of a cicada on your teeth. The first sounds of a baby's heartbeat.

These are just a few of the moments documented by our photojournalists in a year marked by political turmoil that often deepened divisions. Yet in other moments, such as the collective awe shared during the total solar eclipse, we found ourselves united in wonder.

Our team is deeply grateful for your trust in allowing us to share these stories with you — in your homes, work, and places of worship. It's your willingness to see through our lenses that drives us to continually and decisively tell the story of our region.

This past year, we’ve been honored not only by your support but also by our peers, including a prestigious Regional Edward R. Murrow Award for Innovation for our short-form video efforts. It’s a nod to our team’s dedication to pushing boundaries, capturing the pulse of our vibrant region and telling the stories that matter most to you.

Thank you for letting us be part of your lives and communities. We promise to keep listening, keep documenting and keep earning your trust — one frame at a time.

— Brian Munoz, STLPR visuals ditor

(Above: Fireworks blast over the St. Louis skyline on July 4 in downtown St. Louis. Photo by: Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio)

Sophie Proe / St.Louis Public Radio Christopher Dunn embraces his mother, Martha Dunn, after being released from prison on July 30 outside the Mel Carnahan Courthouse in downtown St. Louis. A judge ruled Dunn was wrongfully convicted and imprisoned for 34 years in relation to a murder the 52-year-old maintained he did not commit. “It’s easy to give up in prison when you lose hope," Dunn said walking out of the courthouse. "But, when the system choose[s] to throw you away — you have to ask yourself if you’re willing to just settle for it or you’re going to fight for it? I come from a strong family. I don’t know not how to fight.” (Sophie Proe / St. Louis Public Radio)

Tristen Rouse / St. Louis Public Radio The Missouri Capitol is enveloped in fog from the Missouri River on the morning of Jan. 3 in Jefferson City. (Tristen Rouse / St. Louis Public Radio)

Eric Lee / St. Louis Public Radio Charlotte Taylor, a botanist at Missouri Botanical Garden, reacts as she stumbles upon Exostema lineatum on Feb. 6 in the Missouri Botanical Garden's Climatron. Taylor has named over 500 new species of plants throughout her career. (Eric Lee / St. Louis Public Radio)

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Pan-fried cicadas doused in butter and garlic served with herbs on crostini, pictured on May 20 at the Sophia M. Sachs Butterfly House in Chesterfield. Millions of periodical cicadas — two broods' worth — emerged throughout the St. Louis region and the Midwest, much to area dogs' delight. “Anything you can make with shrimp you can make with cicadas,” said Nicole Pruess, invertebrate keeper at the Sophia M. Sachs Butterfly House. “I’m very excited to try it.” (Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio)

Eric Lee / St. Louis Public Radio Lettuce, a symbol of wealth during the Lunar New Year, is laid on a plastic tarp during Thursday Nights at the Museum: Celebrate Vietnamese New Year on Feb. 8 at the Missouri History Museum. (Eric Lee / St. Louis Public Radio)

Eric Lee / St. Louis Public Radio Justin Lan, 19, lies on the floor during a Washington University Lion Dance practice on Jan. 30 in St. Louis. Lion dance is a tradition often seen during the Lunar New Year. (Eric Lee / St. Louis Public Radio)

Eric Lee / St. Louis Public Radio Wenting Yu, 20, and Matthew Du, 20, co-choreographers of Washington University's Lion Dance team, on Feb. 8 at the Mallinckrodt Center in St. Louis. Lion dancing is a tradition often seen during the Lunar New Year and other celebrations. (Eric Lee / St. Louis Public Radio)

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Elario Castro, 30, prunes peach trees on April 12 at Flamm Orchards in Cobden, Illinois. After a historic crop loss of many of the region’s big orchards, this summer's crop returned mostly to normal. (Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio)

Sophie Proe / St. Louis Public Radio Tina Weber rides up to the Kaskaskia River overlook on Aug. 10 near Modoc, Illinois. When Weber rides her motorcycle, she transforms into Bubbles and can leave her traumatic past behind. (Sophie Proe / St. Louis Public Radio)

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Heavenly Brison, 23, is embraced by her boyfriend, Terrence Harvey, 30, after a judge announced her parole was ended after graduating from the St. Louis Police Partnership Program on Nov. 14 at the Civil Courts Building in downtown St. Louis. (Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio)

Eric Lee / St. Louis Public Radio Alton & Southern Railway Co. train cars are seen during a Lighthawk flight on April 24 in East St. Louis. (Eric Lee / St. Louis Public Radio)

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Demolition crews began taking down parts of the Chesterfield Mall on Oct. 15, launching a yearslong process to transform the site into a 90-acre, high-density hub in west St. Louis County. (Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio)

Theo R. Welling / St. Louis Public Radio Community members argue outside the Francis Howell School District administrative offices on June 24 in O'Fallon, Missouri. The school board tabled measures restricting how teachers can speak about gender identity in schools. (Theo R. Welling / St. Louis Public Radio)

Sophie Proe / St. Louis Public Radio Teams of aeronauts take to the skies over Shrewsbury on Sept. 20 in preparation for the 2024 Great Forest Park Balloon Race — one of the longest-running hot air balloon races in the United States. (Sophie Proe / St. Louis Public Radio)

Eric Lee / St. Louis Public Radio Thousands of Muslims gathered at the Chesterfield Sports Complex on April 9 to pray and celebrate the first day of Eid al-Fitr — the three-day holiday that marks the end of Ramadan. (Eric Lee / St. Louis Public Radio)

Sophie Proe / St. Louis Public Radio Okunsola Amadou, the founder of the Jamaa Birth Village, uses a wooden Pinard horn to listen to 29-year-old Valerie Logan's fetus' heart rate on Sept. 6. On the last day of her monthslong retreat in Ghana, before returning home to Ferguson, Amadou stood on the shore of the Atlantic Ocean, singing a song to Yemoja, the water spirit of the Yoruba religion. “It was there, as I finished singing the song that I sang every morning, that I received a vision,” she said. “To not just become a midwife, not just be a private practice home birth midwife, but to build a birthing village.” (Sophie Proe / St. Louis Public Radio)



Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Graduating Washington University students toss their mortarboards in the air on May 13 at the end of the school’s spring commencement at Francis Olympic Field near Clayton. (Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio)

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Esperanza Rodriguez, co-founder of the Dance Society of St. Louis, shows off her braid and jewelry on Sept. 16 during a Hispanic Heritage Month kickoff event and flag raising outside City Hall in downtown St. Louis. New data from the United States Census Bureau show the St. Louis region has experienced the largest Hispanic or Latino population increase in city history. American Community Survey data shows nearly 110,400 people of Hispanic or Latino origin in the area in 2023, up from just under 80,000 a decade ago. (Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio)

Eric Lee / St. Louis Public Radio A girl draws a yin-yang symbol with chalk on April 25 at the Missouri Girls Town Foundation in Kingdom City. The 23-acre Missouri group home was designed to accommodate up to 50 girls but can only take 12 because of staffing and funding challenges. (Eric Lee / St. Louis Public Radio)

Theo R. Welling / St. Louis Public Radio Kofi Oyirifi, 34, of Maryland Heights, makes a photo of his daughter Naomi, 2, on May 25 during the Citygarden expansion grand opening in downtown St. Louis. (Theo R. Welling / St. Louis Public Radio)

Sophie Proe / St. Louis Public Radio St. Louis City SC goalkeeper Benjamin Lundt (#39) walks out to a matchup against Sporting Kansas City on Sept. 28 at CityPark in St. Louis’ Downtown West neighborhood. (Sophie Proe / St. Louis Public Radio)

Sophie Proe / St. Louis Public Radio St. Louis City's Rasmus Alm (No. 21) attempts to redirect the ball toward a teammate during a game against Sporting Kansas City on Sept. 28 at CityPark. (Sophie Proe / St. Louis Public Radio)

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio St. Louis City SC midfielder Célio Pompeu (No. 12) tackles forward Sam Adeniran after scoring a goal against New York FC on March 2 at CityPark. (Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio)

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Stuart Hultgren, center, leads St. Louis City SC supporters during a pregame march on March 2 outside CityPark in Downtown West. (Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio)

Theo R. Welling / St. Louis Public Radio Sarah Adam, the first female player on Team USA's wheelchair rugby team, after training for the 2024 Paris Paralympic Games on May 31 at the Centene Community Ice Center in Maryland Heights. The team went on to win silver against Britain. (Theo R. Welling / St. Louis Public Radio)

Eric Lee / St. Louis Public Radio The Drake Bulldogs celebrate after defeating the Indiana State Sycamores, 84-80, on March 10 during the Missouri Valley Conference Arch Madness championship in downtown St. Louis. (Eric Lee / St. Louis Public Radio)

Eric Lee / St. Louis Public Radio Indiana State junior guard Jayson Kent (No. 20) reacts after losing to the Drake Bulldogs on March 10. (Eric Lee / St. Louis Public Radio)

Eric Lee / St. Louis Public Radio “BallHawk1” greets a young fan during a tailgate ahead of the St. Louis Battlehawks’ UFL football game against the Arlington Renegades on April 6 in downtown St. Louis. (Eric Lee / St. Louis Public Radio)

Sophie Proe / St. Louis Public Radio St. Louis Battlehawks’ Hakeem Butler (88) tumbles during a play in the second quarter of the XFL Conference Championship on June 9 at the Dome at America’s Center in downtown St. Louis. (Sophie Proe / St. Louis Public Radio)

Sophie Proe / St.Louis Public Radio Caleb Carinci-Asch performs during a dress rehearsal on June 5 at Circus Flora in St. Louis' Grand Center neighborhood.

Max, 7, during Halloween trick-or-treating on Oct. 31 in St. Louis’ Tower Grove South neighborhood. (Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio)

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Trinity Morrison, 11, shows off her balloon dog costume on Oct. 31 in St. Louis’ Northampton neighborhood. (Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio)

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Morton High School performs during the Bands of America Super Regional on Oct. 25 at the Dome at America’s Center in downtown St. Louis.

Cristina Fletes-Mach / St. Louis Public Radio Maeve Beebe, a 4-year-old visitor from Auburn, Michigan, makes crescent-shaped shadows with a colander alongside her cousin, Gavin Stodolak, 3, far left, of South Lyon, Mich., and her brother, Everett, 7, during a total solar eclipse on April 8 at Cole Memorial Park in Chester, Illinois. (Cristina Fletes-Mach / St. Louis Public Radio)

Eric Lee/Eric Lee / St. Louis Public Radio Ben Estes, 18, of St. Charles, looks at the sun through solar eclipse glasses on April 8 at the Ste. Genevieve County Community Center in Ste. Genevieve. (Eric Lee / St. Louis Public Radio)

Eric Lee / St. Louis Public Radio The moon passes the sun during a solar eclipse on April 8 in Ste. Genevieve. The last solar eclipse seen in the United States was 2017. (Eric Lee / St. Louis Public Radio)

Spectators watch the solar eclipse at Cole Memorial Park in Chester, Illinois. on April 8. The last solar eclipse seen in the United States was in 2017. (Cristina Fletes-Mach / St. Louis Public Radio)

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio The "Snow Moon" rises over the St. Louis skyline on Feb. 25. That weekend's full moon appeared roughly 10% smaller than others because it's a bit farther from the Earth than normal, according to scientists at Johns Hopkins University. (Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio)

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones pulls open an old bank vault as Mr. Monopoly emerges to celebrate the Gateway to the West’s edition of the board game on Oct. 24 at the City Museum in the city’s Downtown West neighborhood. (Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio)

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Voters take to the polls during the General Election on Nov. 5 at Holy Name Community Center in Bellefontaine Neighbors. A power outage at the polling site caused staff to run off lanterns and generators. (Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio)

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Voters take to the polls during the general election on Nov. 5 at Mann Elementary School in St. Louis’ Tower Grove South neighborhood.

Sophie Proe / St.Louis Public Radio U.S. Senate candidates Democrat Lucas Kunce, left, and Sen. Josh Hawley, right, confront each other at the Governor’s Ham Breakfast on Aug. 15 in Sedalia. Hawley handily defeated Kunce in the general election. (Sophie Proe / St. Louis Public Radio)

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio U.S. Rep. Cori Bush, D-St. Louis County, is embraced by her husband, Cortney Merritts, before delivering her concession speech on Aug. 6 during a campaign watch party at the Chèvre Events Center in St. Louis' Downtown West neighborhood. Bush was defeated by St. Louis County Prosecutor Wesley Bell in Missouri’s first congressional district. (Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio)

Cristina Fletes-Mach / St. Louis Public Radio St. Louis County Prosecutor Wesley Bell embraces his cousin, John McIntosh, of St. John, after defeating Republican Andrew Jones Jr. to represent Missouri’s 1st Congressional District on Nov. 5 in downtown St. Louis. (Cristina Fletes-Mach / St. Louis Public Radio)

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Luz Maria Henriquez, ACLU of Missouri's executive director, reacts alongside volunteer Sage Coram, of south St. Louis, as voters enshrine abortion access in the state constitution on Nov. 5 at the Marriott St. Louis Grand in downtown St. Louis. (Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio)

Sophie Proe / St. Louis Public Radio Missouri Gov.-elect Mike Kehoe celebrates defeating Democrat Crystal Quade on Nov. 5 in Jefferson City. (Sophie Proe / St. Louis Public Radio)

Eric Lee/Eric Lee / St. Louis Public Radio Senator Bill Eigel, R-Weldon Spring, gestures as he mocks Senate President Pro Tem Caleb Rowden, R-Columbia, who pauses comments for decorum during session on Jan. 25 in Jefferson City. Senate Republican leadership has clashed with members of the Missouri Freedom Caucus holding up business.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio More than 1,000 community members gather to memorialize the first anniversary of the October 2023 attack on Israel by Hamas militants on Oct. 7 at the St. Louis Jewish Community Center in Creve Coeur.

Eric Lee / St. Louis Public Radio A pro-Palestinian protester is grappled and subsequently arrested by a Washington University officer on April 27 at the school's campus near Clayton. (Eric Lee / St. Louis Public Radio)

Eric Lee / St. Louis Public Radio Pro-Palestinian demonstrators hold their ground on April 27 at Washington University. Police later arrested the group for trespassing. (Eric Lee / St. Louis Public Radio)

Eric Lee / St. Louis Public Radio Police forces arrest pro-Palestinian demonstrators during a rally on April 27. (Eric Lee / St. Louis Public Radio)

Eric Lee / St. Louis Public Radio A demonstrator waves a Palestinian flag as others occupy space on Grand Avenue during a rally on May 1 at St. Louis University. (Eric Lee / St. Louis Public Radio)

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Rahaf, 2, and her mother, Isra Saed, arrive at St. Louis Lambert International Airport on Dec. 2 from the Gaza-based Al Bridge Refugee Camp. The Palestine Children’s Relief Fund arranged the transport of eight critically injured children to the United States for medical treatment and recovery — including Rahaf, who had both her legs amputated after her home was bombed in Israeli airstrikes. (Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio)

Eric Lee / St. Louis Public Radio A student analyses a chess board during the St. Louis Public Schools’ annual chess tournament on May 10 at the St. Louis Science Center. (Eric Lee / St. Louis Public Radio)

Sophie Proe / St. Louis Public Radio DJ Sherrill, 11, sets white roses down at a Sonya Massey poster on July 29 before a candlelight vigil at Kiener Plaza in downtown St. Louis. Massey, a 36-year-old Black woman, was shot and killed in her home by Sean Grayson, a white deputy of the Sangamon County Sheriff's Office in Woodside Township near Springfield, Illinois. (Sophie Proe / St. Louis Public Radio)

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Community activists raise their fists as Michael Brown Sr., center in the St. Louis Cardinals hat, wipes his face on Aug. 9 along Canfield Drive in Ferguson. The day marked the 10th anniversary of Michael Brown Jr.’s shooting death at the hands of a white Ferguson police officer. (Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio)

Sophie Proe / St. Louis Public Radio Arizona-based artist Matt Minetta, 44, poses for a portrait in front of his mural titled “SAD” on Aug. 30 along a Mississippi Riverfront floodwall. Minetta and hundreds of artists participated in this year's Paint Louis music and graffiti festival in downtown St. Louis. (Sophie Proe / St. Louis Public Radio)

Theo R. Welling / St. Louis Public Radio Elisha Griffith enjoys post-dinner ice cream with her children, from left, Mia, 12; Romeo, 6; Julian, 8, and Ava, 17, on June 6 outside a McDonald's in Union, Missouri. Griffith is a Franklin County resident and the mother of four children. Eight years ago, her daughters were placed in foster care for four years as she struggled with substance use. However, a state-run Temporary Alternative Placement Agreement allowed her to choose where her kids stayed while she went through a drug treatment program. (Theo R. Welling / St. Louis Public Radio)

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Alfred Montgomery watches as elections workers retabulate the results of the August 2024 primary for the St. Louis sherriff’s race on Sept. 4 at the St. Louis Board of Elections in downtown St. Louis. Despite a challenge by Sheriff Vernon Betts, the 27-year-old defeated the incumbent in the Democratic primary and later went on to win the seat. (Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio)

Sophie Proe / St.Louis Public Radio Conner Kerrigan, St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones’ spokesperson, addresses the media on June 3 at the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department headquarters in the city's Downtown West neighborhood. (Sophie Proe / St. Louis Public Radio)

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio St. Louis Board of Aldermen members Rasheen Aldridge, of the 14th Ward, and Alisha Sonnier, of the 7th Ward, listen as demonstrators fill the board's chambers to ask for public hearings related to the ongoing deaths at the city jail on Nov. 22 at City Hall in downtown St. Louis. (Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio)

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Ronda Williams’ son, Tyrin, was a basketball star at Riverview Gardens High School who went on to play at Lake Land College in Mattoon, Illinois. He was shot and killed in St. Louis in 2016 when he was 21. His case? Unsolved. "After a certain time, you have to accept that you may not get justice," she said. "You just have to wait on God to give them their karma." (Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio)



Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Andrew Dunham, a trustee with the Swansea-based Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1739, listens during a Veterans Day ceremony on Nov. 11 in downtown Belleville. (Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio)

Eric Lee / St. Louis Public Radio A crew member from Bellon Wrecking surveys after the first step in a demolition job on South Kingshighway Boulevard on Feb. 19 in St. Louis' Forest Park Southeast neighborhood. The demolition was originally denied by the preservation board in November 2022, but the buildings fell into disrepair due to neglect and were subsequently demolished. (Eric Lee / St. Louis Public Radio)

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Clay Henderson, a West County Heating and Cooling technician, points out where debris was floating in floodwaters on Nov. 8 outside of his father’s business in Pacific. “We are extremely, extremely, extremely lucky,” he said. “This is as close a call, I think, as somebody would like to get.”

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Mascoutah High School freshman Charleena Hale rehearses before a Bands of America Super Regional performance on Oct. 25 at the Dome at America’s Center in downtown St. Louis.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Baseball watchers throw toilet paper rolls to mark the end of the Gateway Grizzlies regular season on Sept. 2 at Grizzlies Ballpark in Sauget.

Eric Lee/Eric Lee / St. Louis Public Radio Hundreds of people break the Guinness World Record for “most people wearing underwear on their head” on March 14 at the City Museum. (Eric Lee / St. Louis Public Radio)

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio William Brandt, 64, of Sunset Hills, holds up a pair of alpaca underwear during a trivia night on Aug. 27 at the Hideaway bar in St. Louis’ Southwest Garden neighborhood. (Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio)

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Haley Petzon, a 17-year-old student at Hazelwood West, walks 4-year-old Kaior on Nov. 18 outside the Animal Protective Association shelter in Olivette. When the shelter reverts to St. Louis County control early next year, volunteers like Petzon will not be welcome. (Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio)

Sophie Proe / St.Louis Public Radio The French flag drapes on Nancy Lambert, 67, as she exclaims “take him instead” referring to her husband, Mark, right, during the Soulard Bastille Day celebration on July 20 in south St. Louis. The Soulard Business Association and the Soulard Restoration Group sponsor the festivities and work together to nominate a king and queen who have greatly served the neighborhood in the year prior. (Sophie Proe / St. Louis Public Radio)

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Sammy Taylor, of St. Louis, performs in her role as "Jingles the Elf" at the Terror on Route 66 Haunted House on Dec. 16 in Sullivan, Mo. (Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio)

Sophie Proe / St.Louis Public Radio Christine Hibler, a Missouri Department of Conservation conservation agent, grips a frog while hunting in the BK Leach Conservation Area on July 10 in Foley. (Sophie Proe / St. Louis Public Radio)