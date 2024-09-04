Recount confirms Betts' loss to Montgomery in St. Louis sheriff primary
Vernon Betts has lost reelection as St. Louis sheriff.
A machine recount conducted Tuesday and Wednesday of ballots from the Aug. 6 Democratic primary confirmed that former sheriff’s deputy Alfred Montgomery defeated Betts.
“The citizens of St Louis have spoken,” Montgomery said Wednesday after officials announced the results. “Now it's time to move our sheriff's office forward.”
Elections officials did the recount because Montgomery’s initial margin of victory of 256 votes was within 1%. While Montgomery’s margin of victory narrowed, the result remained the same.
Betts was first elected in 2016, defeating a longtime incumbent.
The outcome of the recount was typical. A 2023 report by FairVote, a nonpartisan group that advocates for ranked choice voting, found that of nearly 7,000 statewide general elections between 2000 and 2023, there were 36 statewide recounts. Just three of those caused a reversal in the results. In all of those cases, the initial margin was less than 0.06% of votes cast.