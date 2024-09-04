Recount confirms Betts' loss to Montgomery in St. Louis sheriff primary

Vernon Betts has lost reelection as St. Louis sheriff.

A machine recount conducted Tuesday and Wednesday of ballots from the Aug. 6 Democratic primary confirmed that former sheriff’s deputy Alfred Montgomery defeated Betts.

“The citizens of St Louis have spoken,” Montgomery said Wednesday after officials announced the results. “Now it's time to move our sheriff's office forward.”

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Sheriff Vernon Betts speaks in February outside the Carnahan Courthouse in downtown St. Louis.

Elections officials did the recount because Montgomery’s initial margin of victory of 256 votes was within 1%. While Montgomery’s margin of victory narrowed, the result remained the same.

Betts was first elected in 2016, defeating a longtime incumbent.