Vernon Betts demands recount in St. Louis sheriff primary

St. Louis’ sheriff is contesting his narrow loss in the August primary.

Vernon Betts filed a request for a recount on Friday. He lost to Alfred Montgomery, a former sheriff’s deputy, by 256 votes out of more than 45,000 cast, for a margin of victory of 0.56%. Under state law , the losing candidate may demand a recount if the margin is less than 1%.

A judge is required to hold a hearing on the request within five days.

Betts became sheriff in 2017, defeating 27-year incumbent James Murphy.