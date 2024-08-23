© 2024 St. Louis Public Radio
Vernon Betts demands recount in St. Louis sheriff primary

St. Louis Public Radio | By Rachel Lippmann
Published August 23, 2024 at 12:52 PM CDT
Sheriff Vernon Betts explains bureaucratic red tape they have to go through to release Lamar Johnson on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023, outside of the Carnahan Courthouse in downtown St. Louis.
Brian Munoz
/
St. Louis Public Radio
Sheriff Vernon Betts speaks outside the Carnahan Courthouse in downtown St. Louis.

St. Louis’ sheriff is contesting his narrow loss in the August primary.

Vernon Betts filed a request for a recount on Friday. He lost to Alfred Montgomery, a former sheriff’s deputy, by 256 votes out of more than 45,000 cast, for a margin of victory of 0.56%. Under state law, the losing candidate may demand a recount if the margin is less than 1%.

A judge is required to hold a hearing on the request within five days.

Betts became sheriff in 2017, defeating 27-year incumbent James Murphy.

The sheriff’s race in Barry County, in the southwest corner of Missouri, also went to a recount.
Rachel Lippmann
Rachel is the justice correspondent at St. Louis Public Radio.
See stories by Rachel Lippmann
