Photos: Soulard's Bastille Day celebration honors residents with symbolic beheading

Hundreds of St. Louisans gathered in St. Louis' Soulard neighborhood on Saturday to celebrate Bastille Day, France's national day marking the end of its monarchy and the beginning of a violent uprising against King Louis XVI and Queen Marie Antoinette.

The Soulard Business Association and the Soulard Restoration Group sponsor the festivities and switch back and forth each year to nominate a king and queen who have been noted to have done service for the neighborhood in the year prior. This year, the SBA chose the winners. The SBA represents the neighborhood’s businesses, and the SRG represents the neighborhood’s residents.

The king and queen have the honor of parading through the neighborhood while accompanied by their "peasants." Mark Lambert, 68, was nominated for his efforts in creating a visual history of the neighborhood through photography. His wife, Nancy, 67, served as this year's queen.

Cries of "Let them eat cake!" and "Off with their heads!" rang out as the pair paraded by. "I was totally stunned when I was nominated," Nancy Lambert said, with her husband adding, "Both of us were dumbfounded but kind of [honored] to be selected."

The celebration ends with Soulard's Bastille Day king and queen being symbolically beheaded at Pontiac Square Park.

See photos from the Saturday festivities:

Sophie Proe / St.Louis Public Radio Paradegoers march down South 9th Street on Saturday during the Soulard Bastille Day Celebration Parade in south St. Louis.

Sophie Proe / St. Louis Public Radio Matt Risser holds his drink in his mouth after the Bastille Day “beheading” at Pontiac Square Park.

Sophie Proe / St.Louis Public Radio Nancy Lambert, 67, pets Pearl, a French bulldog, during the Soulard Bastille Day celebration in south St. Louis.

Sophie Proe / St. Louis Public Radio Posters flow through the wind on Saturday during the Soulard Bastille Day celebration parade at Pontiac Square Park in south St. Louis.

Sophie Proe / St. Louis Public Radio Nancy Lambert frowns while people chant “Off with their heads” on Saturday during the Soulard Bastille Day Celebration Parade in south St. Louis.

Sophie Proe / St.Louis Public Radio Nancy Lambert, 67, screams as Jeff “Moana” tries to pour Cook’s California champagne near her face on Saturday during the Soulard Bastille Day celebration parade in south St. Louis.

Sophie Proe / St.Louis Public Radio Macy Calder, 25, chomps into a loaf of bread while Cook’s California champagne spills over on Saturday during the Soulard Bastille Day celebration parade.

Sophie Proe / St.Louis Public Radio Adriano Martinez, Soulard Restoration Group president, left, holds the scroll while Billy Tomber, right, announces why Nancy Lambert should be “beheaded” during the Soulard Bastille Day celebration parade.

Sophie Proe / St.Louis Public Radio Nancy Lambert, 67, left, and her husband, Mark, 68, right, walk up to get “beheaded” during the Soulard's annual Bastille Day celebration.

