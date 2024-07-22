© 2024 St. Louis Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Photos: Soulard's Bastille Day celebration honors residents with symbolic beheading

St. Louis Public Radio | By Sophie Proe
Published July 22, 2024 at 12:58 PM CDT
The Flag of France comes down while Nancy Lambert, 67, says “Take him instead” referring to her husband Mark (right) during the Soulard Bastille Day Celebration on Saturday, July 20, 2024.
Sophie Proe
/
St. Louis Public Radio
The French flag drapes on Nancy Lambert, 67, as she exclaims “take him instead” referring to her husband, Mark, right, on Saturday during the Soulard Bastille Day Celebration in south St. Louis.

Hundreds of St. Louisans gathered in St. Louis' Soulard neighborhood on Saturday to celebrate Bastille Day, France's national day marking the end of its monarchy and the beginning of a violent uprising against King Louis XVI and Queen Marie Antoinette.

The Soulard Business Association and the Soulard Restoration Group sponsor the festivities and switch back and forth each year to nominate a king and queen who have been noted to have done service for the neighborhood in the year prior. This year, the SBA chose the winners. The SBA represents the neighborhood’s businesses, and the SRG represents the neighborhood’s residents.

The king and queen have the honor of parading through the neighborhood while accompanied by their "peasants." Mark Lambert, 68, was nominated for his efforts in creating a visual history of the neighborhood through photography. His wife, Nancy, 67, served as this year's queen.

Cries of "Let them eat cake!" and "Off with their heads!" rang out as the pair paraded by. "I was totally stunned when I was nominated," Nancy Lambert said, with her husband adding, "Both of us were dumbfounded but kind of [honored] to be selected."

The celebration ends with Soulard's Bastille Day king and queen being symbolically beheaded at Pontiac Square Park.

See photos from the Saturday festivities:

Parade goers march down South 9th Street on Saturday during the Soulard Bastille Day Celebration Parade in south St. Louis.
Sophie Proe
/
St.Louis Public Radio
Paradegoers march down South 9th Street on Saturday during the Soulard Bastille Day Celebration Parade in south St. Louis.
Matt Risser holds his drink in his mouth after the “beheading” at the Pontiac Square Park for the Soulard Bastille Day Celebration on Saturday, July 20, 2024.
Sophie Proe
/
St. Louis Public Radio
Matt Risser holds his drink in his mouth after the Bastille Day “beheading” at Pontiac Square Park.
Nancy Lambert, 67, pets Pearl before going back on the carriage during the Soulard Bastille Day Celebration on Saturday, July 20, 2024.
Sophie Proe
/
St.Louis Public Radio
Nancy Lambert, 67, pets Pearl, a French bulldog, during the Soulard Bastille Day celebration in south St. Louis.
Posters of “Off With Their Heads” and “Let Them Eat Cake” flow through the wind after the king and queen were “beheaded” during the Soulard Bastille Day Celebration Parade at Pontiac Square Park on Saturday, July 20, 2024.
Sophie Proe
/
St. Louis Public Radio
Posters flow through the wind on Saturday during the Soulard Bastille Day celebration parade at Pontiac Square Park in south St. Louis.
Nancy Lambert, 67, frowns while people chant “Off With Their Head” during the Soulard Bastille Day Celebration Parade on Saturday, July 20, 2024. Nancy Lambert was nominated as the queen, Mary Antoinette for the “beheading.”
Sophie Proe
/
St. Louis Public Radio
Nancy Lambert frowns while people chant “Off with their heads” on Saturday during the Soulard Bastille Day Celebration Parade in south St. Louis.
Nancy Lambert, 67 (left), screams as Jeff “Moana” tries to pour Cook’s California Champagne near her face during the Soulard Bastille Day Celebration Parade on Saturday, July 20, 2024.
Sophie Proe
/
St.Louis Public Radio
Nancy Lambert, 67, screams as Jeff “Moana” tries to pour Cook’s California champagne near her face on Saturday during the Soulard Bastille Day celebration parade in south St. Louis.
Macy Calder, 25, takes a bit out of a bread while Cook’s California Champagne spills over during the Soulard Bastille Day Celebration Parade on Saturday, July 20, 2024.
Sophie Proe
/
St.Louis Public Radio
Macy Calder, 25, chomps into a loaf of bread while Cook’s California champagne spills over on Saturday during the Soulard Bastille Day celebration parade.
Adriano Martinez, SRG President (left) holds the scroll while Billy Tomber (right) announces why Nancy Lambert, Queen Antoinette, should be “beheaded” during the Soulard Bastille Day Celebration Parade on July 20, 2024.
Sophie Proe
/
St.Louis Public Radio
Adriano Martinez, Soulard Restoration Group president, left, holds the scroll while Billy Tomber, right, announces why Nancy Lambert should be “beheaded” during the Soulard Bastille Day celebration parade.
Nancy Lambert, 67 (left), and her husband Mark, 68 (right), walk up as queen and king to get “beheaded” during the Soulard Bastille Day Celebration Parade on Saturday, July 20, 2024.
Sophie Proe
/
St.Louis Public Radio
Nancy Lambert, 67, left, and her husband, Mark, 68, right, walk up to get “beheaded” during the Soulard's annual Bastille Day celebration.
Nancy Lambert, 67 (left), and her husband Mark, 68 (right), get ready to be “beheaded” during the Soulard Bastille Day Celebration on Saturday, July 20, 2024.
Sophie Proe
/
St.Louis Public Radio
Nancy Lambert, left, and her husband, Mark, right, walk up to get “beheaded” during the Soulard's annual Bastille Day celebration.
Laura Leister, 40, smiles before the Soulard Bastille Day Celebration Parade on Saturday, July 20, 2024. Laura was dressed up as a ghost to symbolize last years nominated queen as Mary Antoinette.
Sophie Proe
/
St.Louis Public Radio
Laura Leister, 40, reacts on Saturday while speaking to Soulard Bastille Day celebration paradegoers in south St. Louis. Leister was dressed up as a ghost to symbolize being last year's Queen Mary Antoinette. Leister and her husband, Jim, own Protagonist Coffee and the Pieces bar in Soulard.
Tags
Culture & History SoulardBastille DayFranceParadeParadePhotojournalismTop Stories
Sophie Proe
Sophie Proe is a visuals intern at St. Louis Public Radio and a recent graduate from the Rochester Institute of Technology.
See stories by Sophie Proe
Related Content