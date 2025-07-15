New federal food safety lab opens in north St. Louis County

St. Louis-based scientists who help test the domestic meat, poultry and egg supply are celebrating the opening of a new lab.

U.S. Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins joined Missouri Gov. Mike Kehoe on Tuesday in promoting the Food Safety and Inspections Service regional lab in Normandy.

Construction on the 84,000-square-foot facility began in 2021 under the administration of President Joe Biden, though planning for the new lab began in President Donald Trump’s first administration. It replaces a 1960s-era building in north St. Louis that was contaminated with lead and asbestos. About 75 staff members work at the lab, which is located on the site of a former convent.

“This moment isn’t just about celebrating a new building, although we’re excited about that,” Rollins said. “It’s about recommitting to a shared mission – protecting America's food supply with science, embracing technology, and modernizing our food safety system to ensure that every American has access to the safest, the most affordable and the most abundant food supply in the world.”

The new lab, Rollins said, allows the agency to test for more species of listeria, a food-borne illness that’s common in ready-to-eat products.

Rollins used her visit on Tuesday to emphasize the administration’s focus on partnerships with the state. The 2026 budget for the Food Safety and Inspection Service cuts spending on federal food safety inspection, transferring some of the savings to state-inspected facilities.

“It’s a great partnership,” Kehoe said.

