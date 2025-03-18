St. Louis and its food scene play host to a major food science convention this week

St. Louis’ food scene is under the microscope this week as hundreds of food scientists and chefs will be in the region for the Research Chefs Association's annual conference and culinology expo .

The conference at Union Station in Downtown West covers topics on flavor dynamics, new products and technologies and emerging trends for consumer food products.

“In the expo hall, the smells, the fragrances, the variety of spices that are being introduced, it’s really exciting,” said DeLaine Bender, executive director of the Research Chefs Association. “You’re seeing what’s going to be trending in flavor patterns in the future.”

Bender said there’s a lot that must happen before a new food product is released, including testing, tasting and development of effective packaging. The association’s president, Charles Hayes, added that food safety is the biggest priority.

“Most every product in the grocery [store] or consumer packaged goods has a chef or food scientist involved,” he said. “We go from a concept and then scale it up to manufacturing production to make sure that the food is safe, and that is the biggest challenge.”

It’s an opportunity for attendees to show off or test out flavors and fragrances that aren’t yet incorporated into food products but may be available in the future. Nick Palank, a marketing manager at Beck Flavors, said it’s an element that he is looking forward to.

“It’s neat to actually go to these expos and see what people are executing, what’s being done,” he said. “People don’t just want a flavor drink, but they want to get probiotics, they want skin health, gut health. To be in these expos and see all the products that contain these trends, it’s really exciting to see.”

Palank said he also expects to see how food scientists are incorporating flavors from different parts of the world into new products.

“Different cultural flavors people are looking for so they can get that experience of seeing the world without leaving St. Louis or wherever you’re from,” he said.

As for Beck Flavors, Palank said its plans to showcase an apple fritter-flavored latte, a spicy mango sparkling green tea, and a miso caramel flavor mixed into Ted Drewes frozen custard.

The location of the conference in St. Louis means that the region may play a role in new and upcoming food products, because some 670 food scientists and chefs will be attending, Bender said.

“This is the future of food,” Bender said. “When they get a chance to come to a place and experience [it], you get to see how that affects the types of products that they’re developing.”

And many attendees are looking forward to experiencing all that St. Louis’ food scene has to offer, Hayes said. In selecting a location, the association sought a site with a robust restaurant and food culture, he explained.

“Our attendees are going to want to come to a location that has those things,” Hayes said. “And we’re always challenged to find that next bright spot when it comes to the culinary arts.”

Hayes added he was personally excited for the conference to come to St. Louis, having spent the past seven years working for a locally based company. Even with that familiarity, he said he still has more to explore, including the local barbecue and microbrewery offerings.

Palank, who is based in St. Louis, said he hopes the community takes advantage of the attention from those arriving this week.

“It's a great opportunity for these visitors to get out and see what St Louis has to offer,” he said. “I just hope [the] community and St. Louis leaders do a good job of recognizing that and helping promote it.”

