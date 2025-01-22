St. Louis gets 7 James Beard Award semifinalist nods

The James Beard Foundation released its list of restaurant and chef award semifinalists on Wednesday, and seven St. Louis-area names are up for consideration.

The awards are considered among the most prestigious in the culinary world. Named for the American chef and television personality, James Beard Awards commend “exceptional talent and achievement in the culinary arts, hospitality, media, and broader food system, as well as a demonstrated commitment to equity, community, sustainability, and a culture where all can thrive,” according to the foundation’s website.

Here’s the list of local semifinalists this year:

Outstanding restaurateur

One of the headlining awards for the foundation, this category honors “a restaurateur who uses their establishment(s) as a vehicle for building community, demonstrates creativity in entrepreneurship, and integrity in restaurant operations." St. Louis restaurateur and former James Beard Award winner Gerard Craft is on the list for his Niche Food Group (Brasserie, Pastaria, None of the Above and others).

Emerging chef

This category honors “a chef who displays exceptional talent, character, and leadership ability, and who is likely to make a significant impact in years to come.” Jane Sacro Chatham, Vicia , St. Louis, is on the list.

Outstanding bakery

The foundation commends a bakery serving “breads, pastries, or desserts that demonstrates consistent excellence in food, atmosphere, hospitality, and operations.” Nathaniel Reid Bakery , Kirkwood, is on this list.

Outstanding professional in beverage service

This new category for 2025 honors service professionals who “set high standards; demonstrates creativity and consistency in excellence, innovation, hospitality; is making efforts to create a sustainable work culture; and has served as an exceptional example or mentor for other beverage professionals.” Two local names made the list: Natasha Bahrami of the Gin Room in St. Louis and Alisha Blackwell-Calvert of Madrina in Webster Groves.

Bonus: Scratch Brewing Company in southeastern Illinois also made this category.

Best chef: Midwest

This category is described by the foundation as consisting of “chefs who set high standards in their culinary skills and leadership abilities and who are making efforts to help create a sustainable work culture.” The Midwest region includes Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota, Wisconsin and Missouri. Nick Bognar of Sado in St. Louis and Loryn Nalic of Balkan Treat Box in Webster Groves made the list.